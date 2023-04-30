No end to views about Long Island's Native American mascots

Unfortunately, the one missing opinion among all of the letters published about the school mascot issue is the one that matters most -- the opinion of Native Americans ["Controversy over school mascots," Letters, April 23]. It was nice to see some letters focused on the mascots' positive traits, but it is presumptuous to frame the names as complimentary or offensive to the group's members. Everyone’s opinions matter, but we should be guided by the viewpoint of Native Americans since the names refer to their heritage. More broadly, we need to lead with understanding and empathy. The next generation is always watching and listening to our example.

Marc Epstein, Jericho

I live in the Connetquot school district. Our school nickname is the Thunderbirds, usually referred to as the T-Birds. I moved to Ronkonkoma in 1989, and my youngest child graduated from the high school in 2014. I didn't realize the Thunderbird nickname had anything to do with Native American culture until a few years ago. I just thought it was some kind of bird.

With the recent controversy, I researched it. Here's one definition: "The Thunderbird is a widespread figure in Native American mythology in the United States and Canada. Described as a supernatural being, the enormous bird symbolized power and strength that protected humans from evil spirits." I can't imagine how this nickname would be offensive to anyone.

Hopefully, common sense will prevail and, in this case, the Thunderbird can remain the Connetquot nickname and mascot.

Ray Seeback, Ronkonkoma

The use of Native American names and words for our schools' teams is an acknowledgment of the qualities needed for success on and off the field ["Mascot ban is appropriate," Editorial, April 25]. It is hoped these qualities can then be found in our schools. It is a way to find that consistent response that the editorial's last paragraph seeks. By eliminating these names not only will the Native American culture not be honored, but it will be more quickly forgotten.

Having taught for 34 years in New York City schools and considering the state of so many of our schools, I would hope that the state Board of Regents would spend its time looking for solutions to problems in education, not looking for a solution to a non-existent problem.

Roy Sperrazza, Northport

I consider myself a liberal, empathetic person and understand the discomfort experienced by Native Americans. I understand when a group of people feels that they are not respected. In the case of mascots, cartoonish representation would be inappropriate. What I would like to see further explained is why certain terms are considered demeaning. “Warriors” can be attributed to many groups, including the military. I donate to the charity Wounded Warriors. Thunderbirds is the name of the ace Air Force flying team, which often appears at Jones Beach. Would the state Board of Regents feel the Air Force should not use this name? I would love to hear a dialogue with Native Americans explaining why certain names are not considered appropriate. As a retired elementary school teacher, I always like to be educated and informed.

Carolyn Jonas, Nesconset

The districts that are being directed to change antiquated and inaccurate team names could use the name of the Native American tribe they are named after as their official name and nickname. For example, choose the Massapequans instead of the chiefs, the Sachems instead of the Flaming Arrows, the Wantaghs instead of the Warriors, the Wyandanch instead of the Warriors, and the Comsewogues instead of the Warriors These were all strong Long Island societies, and using their names would reflect that greatness in the current communities.

Susan Willie, Floral Park

Since 1876, following the death of Gen. George Custer and his troops at the hands of Native Americans, most vestiges of our indigenous culture have been removed except in sports and the marketplace.

Now, those symbols are being methodically removed from the public sphere. Eventually Native Americans will just be known for casinos and cheap cigarettes. I suspect a small minority of activists are pushing for the symbols' removal. Those mascots were chosen as symbols of pride decades ago with the state's full compliance. The state should pay for all transitions, and until that happens, nothing should be done to remove the mascots.

The Massapequa Chiefs should keep Chiefs, but the emblem should become a firefighter.

Michael Fitzpatrick, Massapequa Park

“All animals are equal but some are more equal than others.” These words from George Orwell's 1945 book "Animal Farm" are playing out in real time in the Empire State. The state is permitting the upstate Chenango Valley Warriors to continue to exist, but the Wantagh Warriors cannot. Does Albany dislike us? How long before Gov. Kathy Kathy commands that the villages and hamlets on our beloved Long Island -- Massapequa, Merrick, Montauk and the rest -- change their names because her liberal patrons are offended by them.

Throughout human history, it has often become necessary, as stated in the Declaration of Independence, for one people to "dissolve political bands" which have connected them with another. Maybe Long Island merchants should start sending collected sales tax to Mineola and Hauppauge instead of Albany. Maybe then Hochul's tax collectors will sit up and take notice. It worked in 1776. There is no reason it won’t work again.

Thomas E. Testa, Baldwin

Why stop with Native American names? What about these New York teams:

Giants? An affront to people with acromegaly.

Jets? Not carbon friendly.

Yankees? Not inclusive of immigrants.

Metropolitans? Disenfranchises people living in rural New York,

Rangers? Insensitive to conscientious objectors who oppose the efforts of the U.S. Army Rangers.

Islanders? Not inclusive of those born on the mainland.

Knickerbockers? An effort to bully the Dutch for the way they used to dress.

Nets? . Do you realize how many whales and dolphins are killed in fishing nets?

I can agree that the Washington Redskins name had to change, but where does it all stop?

Doug Augenthaler, Glen Head

As Oliver Hardy said: "This is another fine mess you’ve gotten us into.” By electing Gov. Kathy Hochul, voters have opened a can of poisonous worms. She's attempting to force further state control of local zoning and politics and, now, has a travesty of eliminating Native American names from high schools.

When was the last poll among Native Americans regarding this? My guess is most wouldn’t care or would find it a tribute.

The so-called woke mentality is pervasive and a veiled attempt to undercut our successful Western culture.

Arthur Bernstein, Massapequa Park

I suppose it's just a matter of time before the state rules that trigonometry teachers can no longer use the mnemonic SOHCAHTOA to teach their students about the definitions of sine, cosine and tangent.

Richard Peters, Merrick