Deadly LI road crashes, 9/11 health fund, and 2020 election lies

Major roads need speed cameras to stop fatal crashes

We need speed cameras on our major roadways [“6 people killed in 4 crashes in under 24 hours,” News, Aug. 8].

There are already state Department of Transportation cameras on these roads to keep an eye on traffic flow and accidents but not to issue violations.

As long as humans are in control of motor vehicles, we will continue to have bad drivers and those who are drunk, drugged, reckless, tired, distracted and those who do not have a license or who are uninsured, which apparently is why many do not remain on location after an accident.

The sooner we have good self-driving vehicles, the better for all. They cannot possibly be worse than the human drivers we have now.

— Peter Kelly, Medford

The tragic West Hempstead crash in which an allegedly unlicensed and intoxicated driver killed a 6-year-old girl and injured four others should trigger an appropriate governmental response [“Manslaughter charge in crash killing girl, 6,” News, Aug. 9].

The creation of a dedicated part of the court to handle all Nassau County criminal motor vehicle crimes, and making driving without a license a felony are first steps to send the message that driving without a license — or while impaired or intoxicated — will not be tolerated.

How many more must die at the hands of unlicensed drivers before the State Legislature acts?

— Roger Bennet Adler, Manhattan

The writer, an attorney, is a past chair of the New York State Bar Association’s Criminal Justice Section.

I agree with your editorial “Need awareness on road safety” [Opinion, Aug. 9] in most aspects, but I am bewildered that we cannot do more to improve road safety.

Let’s try to make our highways and roads safe for all the law-abiding citizens. Install cameras and let those watching the live video feeds contact the drivers’ insurance companies that are insuring reckless drivers.

The insurance companies can contact these bad drivers and take away their insurance and right to be on our roads. I see such thoughtless drivers daily. We’ve had enough — the time has come to take action.

— Thomas Melia, Oak Beach

Here are just a few common-sense strategies for driving safely on our crowded roadways, especially the Southern State Parkway:

Signal when turning, entering/exiting and changing lanes.

Don’t tailgate.

Drive the same speed as the cars around you. When a car comes up behind you, if there’s a lot of room in front of you, move into the right lane if possible.

Look ahead as far as you can.

Drive predictably.

For goodness sake, put down the phone!

Last, courtesy is contagious: Use it frequently.

— Doug Otto, Massapequa

And so we see more heartbreaking headlines about roadway deaths. Why does this happen so often?

Nassau and Suffolk counties have two of the highest-paid police forces in the country. Where are they when drivers speed? Their mere presence may make some speeders slow down. It’s the least the police could do.

— Judy Hanson, Fort Salonga

Reckless driving is intentional. The resulting devastation is no accident. To those racing around with disregard for everyone else, please slow down or do us all a favor and just stay home.

— Claire Mangelli, Babylon

This 9/11, lawmakers must do the right thing

In the nearly 22 years since the Twin Towers fell, the World Trade Center Health Program has proved to be a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of brave individuals who selflessly risked their lives in the aftermath of that fateful day.

The government did a great thing when they established, and permanently extended, the program. This bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act is a monumental step toward ensuring these vital resources are available to all who deserve them, including those who served at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

But this cycle of continually asking our most valiant patriots to come back to Washington, hat in hand, has got to stop [“Fix 9/11 health fund for good,” Editorial, Aug. 7].

It is disheartening to see a few elected officials who continuously pledge to “never forget” stand against this crucial amendment. All who sacrificed their lives and their health to rescue and rebuild deserve more than words. They deserve action. And the passage of time should not weaken that resolve.

On this upcoming 9/11, federal lawmakers should end this prolonged political bickering and provide a permanent solution that guarantees the health program’s financial stability and preserves this beacon of hope for those in need.

— Michael Barasch, Manhattan

The writer is a 9/11 legal advocate and managing attorney of Barasch & McGarry, which represents over 30,000 members of the 9/11 community.

Big Lie is leading to fatal consequences

It’s time to stop pushing the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election being stolen. It was not. If it had any fraudulent issues, none would have changed the outcome. Just ask the courts, many presided over by judges appointed by former President Donald Trump, consistently ruling that the elections were fair and without fraud. These lies have not only divided this country politically but now have resulted in another person’s death [“Suspect in Biden threats killed by FBI agents,” News, Aug. 10].

A man engulfed in the notion that the election was stolen was accused of threats against President Joe Biden and other top politicians. Continuing this lie makes the next election suspect and undermines the concept of our Constitution.

It’s time to stop this dangerous un-American lie and vote for your candidate based on policies and personal integrity.

— Jim Kiernan, Holbrook

The writer is a former lieutenant in the Hempstead Village Police Department.