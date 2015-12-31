Just Sayin’: Lower taxes for the childless

I grudgingly paid my school taxes last month to avoid a late fee. Why don’t we have a software program to give a 50 percent discount to households with no school-age children?

We paid our dues in school taxes when our children attended Nassau County schools. Now it’s the turn of the school children’s families to pay.

Also, the time has come to put a cap on school superintendents’ and teachers’ salaries, before we witness the complete dissolution of the middle class.

Rose Syms

Oceanside