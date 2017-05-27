Maybe fines would encourage recycling
The story about scammers sending letters to Town of Brookhaven residents about waste management violations brought up a sore subject with me [“Residents warned on waste scam,” News, May 19]. That is, the lack of enforcement of recycling in this town.
Brookhaven has single-stream recycling, which is pretty easy. Throw out all of your paper, metal and plastics on the same day, no sorting required.
Yet, as I take my daily walk through the neighborhood, I’m amazed at the amount of cardboard that I see going out with the regular trash. Often, people group all the cardboard, but they just put it out for the regular trash pickup.
While I don’t expect town inspectors to go through garbage pails, when it’s out in the open, why not leave a warning notice to the homeowners?
Maybe some fines would encourage people to do their part in the battle of waste management and recycling.
Laura Smith, Centereach