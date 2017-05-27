Middle and working classes anxious again

Am I to believe that a budget that is to cut food stamps, Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies will “Make America great again” [“White House delivers a $4.1T budget,” News, May 24]?

Was the rush to repeal Obamacare, with its many faults and a few positives, for something far worse, an effort to be proud of?

Is the enforcement of immigration policies — not tempered by restraint to avoid tearing apart families who have contributed to our society in a positive way — good for our nation?

When you have an administration of millionaires and the well-heeled, the empathy and compassion switch is turned off.

President Donald Trump received many crossover votes because people were tired of the same old spinning of the wheels.

Unfortunately, we are turning back to the increase of financial anxiety the middle and working classes have experienced since 2008. The light at the end of the tunnel is fast turning into an oncoming train.

Tony Giametta, Oceanside