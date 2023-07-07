Just Sayin': What is Blakeman saying with big signs?

What is Blakeman saying with big signs?

I thank Nassau County for the fabulous fireworks show at Eisenhower Park on Saturday. However, as is always the case at events sponsored by towns, counties and states, the name of the top government official is ubiquitous.

While this unabashed self-promotion seems to be unavoidable (also see golf pencils at Nassau County golf courses), the way the Nassau County executive’s name was displayed was inappropriate.

A large American flag was hanging on the back wall of the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre stage, providing a beautiful backdrop for the event. A huge sign, longer in length than the length of the flag, displaying the name of Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman, in all uppercase letters, was conspicuously displayed above the flag. Weren’t we taught that nothing is to be displayed above the flag?

Is Blakeman telling us that he is above the flag, both figuratively and literally? I recognize that a big ego is the norm for any politician, but this took the “look at me” mindset to a new, unacceptable level.

— Lloyd Harris, East Meadow

If you attend a concert at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park, you will see five signs proclaiming Bruce A. Blakeman as Nassau County executive. Three are on the oversized speakers, one on the top of the bandshell (thankfully under Harry Chapin’s name) and one exceedingly large banner extending over two-thirds of the stage, all proclaiming his name and title.

When we go to a concert, we want to see performers. We don’t need to see a politician’s name — no matter which party — so blatantly displayed. We know who he is. Blakeman should take a step back and let us enjoy the show.

— Kevin Adams, North Merrick

Netflix’s crackdown is chasing me away

Netflix is exploiting longtime, loyal customers with its new and poorly implemented password crackdown policy. I can no longer watch Netflix while at the store I own . . . unless I pay for an additional “member” so I can watch it when I’m not at home.

I’ve been a subscriber since 2015, uninterrupted, and I have paid extra for the plan that allows two devices to stream at the same time so my wife can watch from home while I watched at the shop.

Now, they want even more money out of me, just so I can watch at work? No, that doesn’t fly. I’ll be downgrading my plan to the cheaper one-device plan since we can’t watch concurrently for the same price. And I may even cancel the subscription altogether.

— William Stewart, Huntington