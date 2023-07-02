Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's actions and marijuana use in NY

Blakeman's actions draw strong views

I wasn’t really shocked after reading the article “Blakeman’s rhetoric causing concern” News, June 25] regarding Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s actions and beliefs. It’s amazing that his beliefs and that of many of his constituents are simply called “rhetoric.”

In New York State, where we have a duty to retreat because of the lack of a “stand your ground” law, crime runs rampant as criminals know that unarmed and law-abiding citizens can be easy targets. We frequently see examples of this in the media — subway slashings, random knockout punches, shootings, muggings, etc.

We are taught to tolerate and listen to different opinions. We’ve witnessed in recent history a big change in what is considered right and wrong. We’ve seen revolving-door justice, police being criticized for the terrible actions of just a few officers, protests from various groups — some held accountable while others act without accountability — and politicians who swayed so far from the norm.

I would hate to see Nassau County turn into a crime-ridden area, falling into decay like some cities across this country, and I thank Blakeman for standing up and vocalizing his opinions. All opinions should be heard and not dismissed as rhetoric. Let the media report the facts, allowing us to form our own opinions.

— Steven F. Cassidy, Franklin Square

I am concerned about the direction of Nassau County under County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s administration. I believe the new rhetoric of Nassau is fear to get people to vote Republican.

However, I don’t understand why the focus isn’t on gun violence and what we can do to stop the killing of innocent children and adults. The Republican Party apparently has no plans for stricter gun laws or wants to ban assault rifles.

I wish he would put as much passion into stopping gun violence that affects us all as he did to downplay wearing masks in school and public places. Assault rifles kill so many in seconds — we need stricter laws. Just saying you’re tough on crime but not doing anything is not working.

Getting involved with the charges of former Marine Daniel Penny is overstepping his bounds [“Blakeman rallies for LI man charged in subway death,” Long Island, May 25]. Let the justice system do its job. Do we want people taking situations into their own hands and killing others? That won’t keep us safe. It will make matters worse.

— Margaret Maher, Merrick

By calling Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s words “rhetoric,” “experts” are saying his language is “persuasive and effective” and in essence are complimenting him. I think Blakeman acted quickly and efficiently to prevent a riot at the Hot 97’s Summer Jam hip-hop festival at UBS Arena in Elmont after past incendiary remarks were made against the police. Police officers are there to protect us, not to be abused by us.

Blakeman also went to Manhattan to support Daniel Penny, who I believe acted courageously to protect subway passengers.

— Pat King, Merrick

Legalizing pot in state does have downfalls

Having been a health educator for 38 years at Oceanside High School, including teaching about drugs, I saw the problem of marijuana use increase over the years [“Adjusting to legal weed on Island,” News, June 27].

I was not totally against its legalization, both medically and recreationally, but I was apprehensive. Our young people were already in trouble with alcohol, and now we add a potentially dangerous drug to the mix.

I don’t think lawmakers took enough time considering the consequences. The law-abiding smokers may be fine, but if you can smell pot on the Southern State Parkway, Long Island Expressway or Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, then something is wrong. Do we need any more high-speed crashes, distracted drivers or wrong-way fatalities?

Did lawmakers shoot themselves in the foot? Were the new pot laws enacted for the wrong reasons, such as tax benefits to alleviate state budget problems? Or to reduce minority injustices created by unequal enforcement? What poor rationales! Many marijuana users generally are not mindful of their use and the way it can affect others. They just want to get high.

Do I have an answer? No, but the path our lawmakers have taken is not it.

— Michael Limmer, Wantagh

Dispensaries belong near liquor stores

A question arises about the slow rollout of recreational cannabis dispensaries [“Smoky path to rec sales,” News, June 20]. Why is cannabis being treated differently than alcohol?

Alcohol is responsible for thousands of U.S. deaths as well as millions of dollars in health care costs and property damage. We haven’t heard of any confirmed cases of death from marijuana overdoses in U.S. history.

And yet, some towns have refused to allow any recreational cannabis sales. And even those that do impose unusual limitations on dispensary locations that force them into industrial areas inconvenient to potential customers. But there are more liquor stores than nail salons on Long Island, not to mention the availability of beer and other alcoholic drinks in gas station stores.

The double standard has no rational explanation other than people fear the “Reefer Madness” view of marijuana, which has little basis in reality.

It would only be fair that any location at which a liquor store is permitted should also be available to the recreational cannabis industry.

— Edward C. Klein, Plainview