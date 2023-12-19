Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, rizz, MTA unpaid tolls

Happy anniversary, but for whom?

I was disappointed and dismayed that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman proposes to use federal coronavirus funds for the county’s 125th anniversary celebration “COVID funds for celebration,” News, Dec. 11].

While so many people are dealing with economic distress, such as high costs of housing, food prices and medical bills, using these COVID-19 funds for celebrations seems insensitive to the needs of Nassau constituents.

As a board member of the Queens/Nassau chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I advocate for individuals suffering with mental health issues. The funds that will be delegated to a Nassau celebration would be better used by helping families dealing with mental illness, job training, support and advocacy. How about more mental health services in schools?

I side with our county legislators who want these funds to support social services. People in need of medical, financial and housing support will benefit more than those attending county celebrations.

— Gail Sills, Oceanside

Bruce Blakeman wants to spend the $10 million for what is, essentially, a year-long party that could include concerts, car shows or professional golf tournaments to celebrate Nassau County’s anniversary [“Nassau misusing COVID money,” Editorial, Dec. 15].

Many hungry people could be fed with $10 million. It could fund shelter for many homeless people. It could fund social services to assist veterans and victims of crime.

And it could be used for long COVID assistance, so people who still suffer from the insidious virus that prompted this relief fund could benefit from the health discoveries that could, perhaps, relieve their struggles.

Maybe then, Nassau County residents would actually feel like partying for a year.

— Roberta Comerchero, Commack

So Bruce Blakeman wants to throw a party with money that came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

I wonder if he will pay homage to President Joe Biden and the Democrats, who provided that money, or plaster his name prominently on all celebration events as is his custom. Actually, I don’t wonder.

— Mike Ferguson, Malverne

Bruce Blakeman is at it once again, figuring out new ways to publicize himself and his colleagues so that we’ll be influenced on how to vote come November.

What’s so special about a 125th anniversary? Did we celebrate the 75th? Will we have to endure one every 25 years?

Instead, let’s spend the federal coronavirus relief funds on actual relief — for people with problems such as opioid addiction.

— Marcie Livingston, Lido Beach

Cash-strapped and awash in debt with a budget deficit, Bruce Blakeman earmarks $10 million dollars for a “celebration” of Nassau County’s 125th anniversary.

Really?

How and why would any person engage in such a display of sheer arrogance? Might handing out bloated contracts to political donors be in play?

— Paulette Frimet, Eastport

Doesn’t Bruce Blakeman realize that most residents are drowning in taxes and food bills?

How about a rebate for all residents of Nassau County? Is a little something for the people out of the realm of his thinking?

— Linda McCready, Wantagh

Bruce Blakeman would like to use the $10 million of federal relief funds to celebrate Nassau County’s ultra-important 125th birthday with various events. Why would anyone object?

This is another perfect opportunity for county residents to view multiple oversized Bruce A. Blakeman signs!

— Phyliss Grodofsky, Merrick

My feelings on words seem to have no rizz

Once upon a time, we used to pronounce long words “Word of the year is a little befuddling,” Opinion, Dec. 10].

I think I first became aware of this when “miniature” morphed into mini. Whoops! Did I say morphed rather than metamorphosed?

Then the acronym became a way of life. Was MSG the chemical added to foods or was it Madison Square Garden?

I may be a dinosaur (or is that dino?), but I just can’t get used to the word “rizz.” I guess the three syllables of charisma just take too long to say. And what about charismatic? Will that now become rizzmatic?

The world is changing. I guess I will just have to change along with it. (Sigh.)

— Irma Gurman, Smithtown

NYC pricing will see more altered plates

Newsday’s editorial “Everyday fraying of public order” Opinion, Dec. 10] should have included a paragraph on the widespread evasion of vehicle tolls. I see many vehicles on the roads and bridges that have altered license plates to make them unreadable to scanning equipment [“MTA seizes cars for nearly $1M in unpaid tolls,” News, Dec. 16].

With congestion pricing coming, there is little doubt that vehicle toll evasion will expand.

— Ed Doster, Little Neck