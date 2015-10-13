Letter: Nassau fiscal woes from many sources

The end to Nassau's financial problems is nowhere in sight ["Put budget in NIFA's hands," Editorial, Oct. 9]. So why does it seem the county has so eagerly thrown money at the unions?

Police are already overpaid, and with overtime after superstorm Sandy added to their pensions, they will drain more money that we don't have. Not to mention all the legal fees for the bad behavior of law enforcement. Every time you turn around, they're being sued. It makes taxpayers sick. This poor guy in jail that died -- unacceptable [" 'Death may have been prevented,'" News, Oct. 6].

Chuck Lomino, Plainview