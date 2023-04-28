Nassau Hub casino, gun rights, age in elected office, and students' ingenuity

Different takes on Nassau Hub casino

In Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s State of the County address, he referenced the “significant revenue” that the county would receive from a casino and entertainment center at the Nassau Hub [“Sands’ Coliseum lease deal,” News, April 27].

As a local business owner, I see funds to the county sounding great, but a revival of the huge parking lot, just a mile from my restaurant and other businesses, sounds even better.

I hope our local legislators and Blakeman are considering the massive impact the development will have on Nassau’s small businesses. Many of us started them in the central Nassau area because we could count on Nassau Coliseum events drawing customers, but in recent years we have seen that dry up.

This is a tremendous opportunity to bring in people and dollars — not only to the county but to owners of shops and restaurants and service companies and also for those who want to grow careers here.

Every business conference, wedding and concert that comes to the Sands will have staff and attendees. Just like in the Coliseum days, many will venture into the surrounding area with money to spend.

— Frank Borrelli, E. Meadow

A casino in the predominantly Black and brown community of Uniondale could also negatively impact neighboring Hofstra University and Nassau Community College. Casinos, which can enable gambling addictions, are not in the best interest of the residents of surrounding communities.

— The Rev. Arthur L. Mackey Jr., Roosevelt

As a resident of Nassau County, I oppose building a casino next to Hofstra University, which represents everything that is good and positive about our society. A gambling casino represents more negative than positive. Most parents likely would not want to send their kids to a campus next to a casino.

— Ralph Daino, Wantagh

Assault rifles must get off our streets

The news on all these mass shootings is heartbreaking [“4 dead in Ala. party shooting,” News, April 17].

The United States already has had more than 160 mass shootings this year alone. Schools, places of worship, clubs and grocery stores do not appear safe.

I called my congressman, Anthony D’Esposito, numerous times to see whether he would vote to ban assault rifles. Aides in his Garden City and Washington offices said that he wants to take illegal guns off the street. I agree 100%. However, many of these shootings are done with legal assault rifles.

In Louisville, Kentucky, a police officer was shot in the head. The shooter bought his AR-15 legally. How many more children and adults must be killed before something is done to stop this? These semi-automatic rifles must be banned. We need our members of Congress and senators to act.

— Margaret Maher, Merrick

I think it’s time to give up on getting a gun law passed. It’s painfully obvious at this point that, as a country, we don’t care enough to do anything about it.

It’s time to take a new approach. I think if people are required to take out insurance on any owned gun, this might help the problem. If dead children aren’t enough to motivate our country to care, maybe having to pay more will do it.

— Michael Leonardi, W. Babylon

Keep your eyes open amid changing times

The time was the mid-1950s, the place was Bayville, and the event was a boat race. I was 15, and a summer squall caused everyone on the beach to run for their cars. Rushing to avoid the downpour, I mistakenly got into someone else’s car, which was the same make as my parents’ car [“Guns dangerous in the wrong hands,” Letters, April 21]. There was a family already in the car, but no one objected. I can just imagine what would happen today.

— William Ober, Huntington

Younger people are better candidates

Although I understand with age comes experience, I am underwhelmed (and baffled) that the two leading candidates for the top national office are or almost are “octogenarians” “Biden announces reelection bid,” News, April 26].

Their qualifications aside, wouldn’t it be refreshing to select “young energy” folks who will participate in the county’s future?

Let’s support 30- or 40-something candidates to lead us into the future.

— Jeff Schwartzberg, Jericho

Students’ ingenuity an inspiring story

It’s amazing how Max Frank and Cole Wasserman, juniors at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, led a team of 10 students in building a special swivel desk for a 5-year-old special-needs student [“One good turn,” Our Towns, April 25].

Stories about terrific students who find tremendous opportunities to help other students are quite inspiring.

— Peter Bonet, Garden City