Nassau Hub environmental review, road repairs, LIPA, dog poop, animal cruelty

Hub environmental review is crucial

The Town of Hempstead’s environmental review hearings for the proposed development at the Nassau Hub are a critical component of any major development project [“Casino review halt sought,” News, Jan. 10].

These public hearings are necessary for transparency, oversight and ensuring protection of our water, energy and air. Attempts to halt public environmental hearings jeopardize our community.

These hearings aren’t as much for Las Vegas Sands casino as they are about having ample time to hear community concerns so a project can proceed with a comprehensive environmental plan.

Environmental protection should not be weaponized in any siting process. Public hearings, as part of the State Environmental Quality Review Act, resulted from battles by environmental advocates who recall when such discussions were nonexistent.

The town’s tremendous effort ensures that everyone is aware of these meetings with a chance to contribute. Any attempt to delay or stop them is dangerous and shortsighted by those placing their agenda before our communities’ environmental health and welfare.

Let’s not play politics with this vital step in environmental review.

— Adrienne Esposito, Patchogue

The writer is executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

Cut back on driving and gain benefits

After reading the two Jan. 4 essays, the connection between too much driving and the damage it does to public and environmental health is obvious.

As columnist Randi F. Marshall wrote in “Track roads data to improve safety” [Opinion], while people’s driving behavior can be problematic, roadway infrastructure is a bigger factor in unsafe conditions.

Smart Growth America has been pointing out for years that roads are dangerous by design. It is not just aging roads that makes them dangerous. Our nation’s roadways are designed to move cars quickly, putting speed over safety. Speeding burns more gas, creating more carbon emissions.

And to address the physical and mental impact of climate change on young people, what should be included in environmental work is an encouragement to drive less.

Following up on Walter Benitez’s essay, “We, the young, will fight to defend the planet,” to improve physical, mental and environmental health, walking and biking should increase.

Long Island has so many villages where destinations can be accessed on foot and by bicycle. And shopping in downtown areas supports local businesses.

So, young people, defend the planet with a Walk and Bike Long Island campaign!

— Angela King-Horne, Oakdale

Outrage over losing beloved park to LIPA

“Outrage” is the first word that came to mind when I read “LIPA set to buy amusement park” [News, Jan. 6].

How did our local politicians sit back and never rezone this property years ago to recreational?

In the past 10-plus years, we’ve lost a driving range / mini-golf course in Selden to apartments, a golf course in Port Jefferson to luxury apartments, a golf course in Shirley to condos, and a mini-golf course in Farmingville to a 7-Eleven.

Country Fair Entertainment and Event Park in Medford was an oasis for babies, children, adults and grandparents in a region starving for family entertainment.

Summer camps used it; baseball and softball teams used it for batting practice; and the driving range was used by young and old alike.

The go-karts were unique to the region. Companies and families used the lawn area for parties and get-togethers.

It’s even worse because the Long Island Power Authority will turn these 24 acres into a storage area.

With all the industrial zones we have in Brookhaven Town, couldn’t our elected officials have directed LIPA to an area more suitable for its needs and worked to save this last local vestige of family fun?

— Greg Bellafiore, Middle Island

Kicking dog was only one of his problems

I’m sorry that the couple had to lose their 9-year-old Yorkie, Mocha [“LI man convicted in killing of dog,” News, Jan. 12]. But give credit to them for calling out Peter Galantino for not picking up after his dog. Didn’t he know it’s a law to do so?

Galantino indeed should pay for kicking a helpless, defenseless small creature.

It is also a health issue to leave dog poop on the ground. I’ve seen people bag it and then put it in storm drains, which isn’t much better.

— Susan Pospisil, East Northport