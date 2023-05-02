Sands presents opportunity to Nassau County

Sands’ opportunity good for county

Contrary to two readers’ letters, I think Las Vegas Sands presents a wonderful opportunity for Hofstra University, Nassau Community College and Nassau County [“Different takes on Nassau Hub casino,” Letters, April 28].

Sands wants to build an entertainment center that will include restaurants, hotels and retail shops, all of which will be managed and staffed. Where better to fill these jobs than with students from Nassau Community College and Hofstra?

These businesses will need accountants, managers, chefs, information technology experts, security, human resources and event planners, just to name a few positions that will be filled.

The facility will draw people from other locations who will spend money locally, particularly during college events attended by students’ visiting relatives.

Let’s give it a try and let the chips fall where they may.

— Ethell Smith, Freeport

Congratulations to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and his team on the lease deal with Las Vegas Sands for the Nassau Hub property.

This deal is a lifeline for young families like mine that want to stay on Long Island.

I am excited to visit and take part in all the benefits this world-class property and entertainment center will offer. I am also equally excited at the prospect of tax stabilization for Nassau County residents, who desperately need it. It brings back hope.

When I was growing up in Uniondale, the Nassau Coliseum was a great center of excitement and a symbol of Long Island’s spirited lifestyle, especially as I grew up as a loyal Islanders fan.

Today, with the Islanders gone from the Coliseum for eight sad years, there’s not much more to see there than minor-league basketball, lacrosse and college graduation ceremonies.

I look forward to seeing this iconic site rebuilt as a place where people of all backgrounds and ages can once again gather and enjoy.

— Louie Ernesto, Wantagh