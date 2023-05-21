Verdict still out on Hub casino

Businesspeople again are telling us how development by Las Vegas Sands will bring us tax relief, increase jobs, improve quality of life, make Long Island a destination for tourism and entertainment, and more [“Nassau’s future now has a new lease,” Opinion, May 17]. Baloney.

In my 70-plus years here, I have seen development projects stretch outward and upward, with empty promises. I have waited decades for results. My taxes never go down, though developers get substantial tax breaks and incentives. I have seen new jobs until the project is completed, then over time I see vacant stores and buildings. I see the increase in garbage in streets and on highways, and I deal with increased traffic.

The result of promises: too much development, too many cars and people, and fewer open spaces. A developer looks at an open area and sees a project, the bigger the better, like a casino. I look at an open area and sigh, remembering what Long Island was.

— Chris Monzert, Lynbrook

Those opposed to the proposal because of the threat of increased crime are misinformed [“Conflicting views on hub proposal,” Letters, May 17]. Consider that Islandia is working with Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel on a $200 million expansion to reach its 1,000 maximum video lottery terminals. AndJake’s has helped decrease property taxes.

— Dolores Rome, East Meadow

I recall hearing the same pros and cons at least 60 years ago concerning Atlantic City when its hotels, amusement parks and state-of-the-art buildings were constructed and gambling flourished. Now, those casinos are closed, bankruptcy hit, and the fancy buildings have turned into eyesores.

— Robert F. Riccuiti, Farmingdale

Do Nassau residents who fear gambling coming here not have a smartphone? When friends and I recently watched the Knicks, everyone was placing bets throughout the games. Sands is not bringing gambling to Nassau — it’s been here. Mobile gaming entry barriers are low. But an in-person casino has ID checks, security, and one must be at least 21 to enter.

Sands will have a positive economic impact for taxpayers. Money that would be spent gambling online would come back to our community.

— Kristen Nicole Mendez, Westbury

Rick Hinshaw is spot on “Nassau casino will have human costs,” Opinion, May 16]. I say homeowner taxes will not be reduced. Hopefully, legislators have done their due diligence and realize the negatives far exceed potential revenue. The short-term construction spending and related jobs are tremendous for labor. This is where benefits end.

— Patrick Ahern, St. James

Many Nassau residents have reasons to reject a casino. Why are Las Vegas Sands and County Executive Bruce Blakeman rushing this through?

The potential human costs require all of us vote on this important issue. Blakeman claims the people support it. I find this hard to believe. We should have a referendum.

— Steve Rolston, Baldwin

As a business owner, I feel the projected revenue, jobs, commerce, entertainment and tourism will greatly benefit our region. A high-quality venue and beautification will uplift the local neighborhoods, which have been overlooked.

The “parking lot” formerly known as the Nassau Coliseum could again bring pride to the area after redevelopment.

The Sands business model will contribute to and benefit from a strong community. It will attract new talent and hire from the local workforce.

— Helen Torkos, Shirley

Amid tragedy, we get together to console

Amandeep Singh is allegedly the drunken driver who killed my former bar mitzvah students Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein [“2 boys die in wrong-way DWI crash,” News, May 5]. I attended Singh’s recent court appearance together with hundreds of Roslyn residents.

A police detective had advised us to show up in large numbers every time Singh appeared, to send a message that the Roslyn community was watching and concerned. I told reporters that we would shut the courthouse down until justice was served, and “every time he appears, we are going to be here, every time.”

In the op-ed “Leadership failure in recent tragedies” Opinion, May 15], Fred Klein accused me of “using mob intimidation” and compared my actions to former President Donald Trump’s, which sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Was Klein in the crowd of stunned and grief-stricken parents, grandparents and students that day?

It was hardly a mob, and I certainly did not incite violence, nor did I suggest what sentence Singh should receive, or even predict the outcome of the case against him.

The biblical book of Deuteronomy teaches, “Justice, justice shall you pursue, that you may live.” Justice means that criminal proceedings are impartial, but there can be no justice without due consideration and empathy for the victims and for the community impacted by the crime. I make no apologies for my concern that the drunk driver who allegedly killed Drew and Ethan will be brought to justice.

I am the religious leader of a wonderful community. Throughout these difficult weeks I have encountered police officers, prosecutors, mental health professionals, educators and neighbors working mightily to both ensure a just legal process and tenderly care for the victims’ families.

This is difficult, sacred work. We show up for each other, at our homes, our religious institutions, our schools and, when necessary, at the Nassau County Courthouse.

— Rabbi Michael A. White, East Hills

The writer leads Temple Sinai of Roslyn.

A secure U.S. border is needed for success

Immigration reform can only be effectively implemented with a secured border [“More migrants likely to seek asylum on LI,” News, May 18]. The political minefield is the word “wall.” Say the word and an individual is branded as “anti-immigration.” Unless there’s a controlled checkpoint with processing to allow legal entrance into the United States, any quota enacted by reform is meaningless. It’s incredible that administrations come and go, yet the situation not only persists but is getting worse.

— Michael J. Genzale, Shoreh