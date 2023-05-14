Nassau Hub lease and George Santos indictment

Weigh pros, cons of Nassau casino

Nassau County residents should be appalled at the lack of transparency so far around the approvals for the Las Vegas Sands casino and resort development [“Coliseum proposal advances,” News, May 9].

County Executive Bruce Blakeman and the county legislature’s Rules Committee have given their OK despite no site plan or study of its effects on traffic, water, sewer, trash, electrical infrastructure, or environmental impact.

Blakeman pledged his approvals only if the project had community support. Will he now explain how that support was measured? Was there a poll that we somehow missed?

Are Sands executives discussing using Eisenhower Park as a bus depot? Is casino guest access to already-crowded beaches, golf courses, or other county facilities in play? What else can we expect to be traded away for the slice of gambling spoils?

Do Nassau residents who support the casino really believe that the county’s cut will reduce taxes and balance the budget? Don’t bet on it.

This enterprise is a losing proposition for county residents. I hope that enough of us wake up to that reality before the final hand is dealt.

— George Krug, Garden City

The Nassau Coliseum has been a blight on Nassau County for years [“Sands’ opportunity good for county,” Letters, May 2]. All recent improvements to the site have only been done partially and without foresight.

I am pleased to see county officials recognizing the site’s potential as a job and revenue generator. But we still need a full face-lift if we ever want it to be more than a parking lot.

The Las Vegas Sands solution will remake the county, bringing needed jobs and revenue to the area. If done correctly, this resort will not only serve as a center of entertainment and excitement, but the revenue generated should decrease the burden on taxpayers. It will turn an eyesore into a gem.

— Louis Perniciaro, East Meadow

The more you learn about the proposed casino, the clearer it is that we have a lot to lose and little to gain.

So, here’s the harm that may come to Nassau residents:

Increase in already-congested traffic.

Increase in DWIs as patrons drive home after a night of gambling and drinking.

Increase in gambling addictions, including among students attending nearby colleges.

Our local restaurants and downtown businesses could be harmed due to the discretionary dollars that would be gambled, lost and spent here.

Las Vegas Sands is spending plenty to sell us on a casino that is not in our economic interests and will diminish our quality of life.

— Rich Catalano, Garden City

A casino, as proposed, is a destination-only venue. I find it improbable that surrounding businesses will benefit in any way. They more than likely will be adversely affected by the increase in vehicular traffic, and local shoppers will not want to be part of that. The main access road of the Meadowbrook Parkway likely cannot handle this traffic.

Already, there is too much traffic, especially during the summer months with beachgoers and holiday-season shoppers going to Roosevelt Field. Commuters know how during daily rush hours the roads are backed up.

— Michael Lefkowitz, East Meadow

The sad, tragic irony of Santos’ indictment

The federal indictment gets to the heart of where Rep. George Santos’ constituents live — in an undeserved purgatory, nay hell [“Rep. Santos pleads not guilty to 13 federal charges,” News, May 11]. Santos’ claim that he will continue to work for his district becomes even more tragically ironic for us in the 3rd Congressional District.

Making references to writing a book and becoming a committee member in two years further paints Santos as delusional. Leaving our district with representation by a grifter and alleged criminal is unconscionable. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, by “letting him have his day in court,” does not give us a legitimate voice in Congress. For us constituents in our campaign to expel Santos, it is way too long to wait, as the rest of the country looks on with incredulity.

— Jeanette Walowitz, Great Neck

Politics today is tribal and incentivizes division. At a time when America’s opinion of politicians is at an all-time low, the Nassau County Republican Party shined brightly in January by unanimously condemning and demanding the resignation of their own disgraced and now criminally indicted Rep. George Santos.

The Nassau Republican Party showed unity, strength and integrity by looking out for its constituents. It also displayed a vulnerability by admitting its vetting process leaves a lot to be desired, while risking the loss of a congressional seat. As a lifelong Democrat, I only hope the Nassau Democratic Party would do the same had the shoe been on the other foot. Perhaps House Speaker Kevin McCarthy can take the ethics lesson from Nassau’s Republican Party and put forth a resolution to expel Santos.

We need honest and reasonable candidates who can win elections by articulating views shared by a majority of America. We cannot be defined by frauds or bomb-throwers from the far right or left. There’s more to America than just the red and blue teams. By using our common humanity and shared culture as Americans, we can rebuild a more united America.

— Jim Hickey, Westbury

The May 11 Newsday devoted nine pages, including the cover and Opinion section, to the indictment of Rep. George Santos and a half-page to President Joe Biden’s speech about the debt limit. I agree both stories deserve coverage, but where is the balance? The Republican position on the debt limit was hardly mentioned.

This took place on a day when the House Oversight Committee said it obtained records of Biden’s family corruption, which, at the very least, looks bad for the president.

— Tim Marinace, Massapequa

Six pages of articles about Rep. George Santos were in the May 11 Newsday, yet not a single article regarding the Republican release of a memorandum outlining possible corruption of President Joe Biden’s family. No, I’m not a fan of former President Donald Trump. It just irks me when I see so much covered on one side of the political spectrum.

— Ray Crescenzi, Patchogue