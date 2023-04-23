Controversy over Native American mascots in LI schools

When selecting a mascot or a name for an athletic team, amateur or professional, the intent has always been to reflect the spirit and character of the team [“Adjusting to mascot rules,” News, April 20]. Courage, fortitude, strength and purpose are among the most coveted traits, ones always associated with Native Americans. In assigning their nomenclature to formidable weapons such as the Apache attack helicopter and the Tomahawk cruise missile, our military has shown veneration.

At some point, this respect has been perceived to be ridicule, and now the state says these connections must be severed. Native Americans have suffered at the hands of us immigrants since the first European explorer set foot on our shores. This should never be forgotten, and I fear that changing a few names and removing a few mascots will not help us remember.

— Ed Weinert, Melville

Newsday lists 12 Long Island school districts that may be directly affected [“State set to ban Native American mascots,” News, April 16]. The first list did not include several districts that probably should be on it, including Connetquot and Patchogue-Medford. Connetquot’s Thunderbird logo could be considered disrespecting an important figure.

What’s next? Wyandanch was the sachem (chief) of the Montaukett tribe. Will Wyandanch and Sachem change their school names?

With Gov. Kathy Hochul allocating $850 million to non-mandated projects like the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, the state should consider assuming these new mandated costs.

— Bob Kersch, Great River

We live on Long Island, originally populated by Native Americans. It was wonderful, filled with wild game, fish, berries, fruit, edible greens and other necessities used by these indigenous people. Thus, many of our towns have Native American names as do many of our schools, especially elementary schools. This pays homage to the people who came before us. The team names, likewise, are not demeaning. It is remembering and giving glory to the tribes who lived on this great land.

— Barbara Hansen, Smithtown

I am perplexed. I am sensitive to Native Americans and their feelings that some find it dehumanizing, insensitive and, at times, disrespectful to their culture and heritage. I agree that “Indians” should be changed, but the Chiefs, Warriors and Braves are names to be valued and respected. Chiefs are highly regarded leaders. Warriors and Braves reflect courage and pride.

More than anything, one must think of where we reside. Many Long Island villages and hamlets are named after Native American tribes.

— Vicki Appel, Massapequa Park

The only confusion is among the state Board of Regents “Questions over mascot rules,” News, April 19]. The Syosset district is being asked to remove the Braves logo. How many residents of Syosset (also a Native American derivative) are offended by the hamlet’s name or school logo?

The school district shows 7% of its revenue coming from the state. The lion’s share comes from the residents, via property taxes. Why is the woke part of financing dictating our mascot to us? The regents should be concerned about curriculum, not logos. The tail should not wag the dog.

— Dan Hanwacker, Syosset

This is much ado about nothing. The woke folks in Albany see discrimination behind every tree. As a Wantagh Warrior, Class of ’74, I wore my black and gold with a Native American pictured on my chest with no thought that this was offensive. It represented stoicism and bravery. This has been the school’s symbol for decades, always worn with pride.

— Brian J. Davis, Oyster Bay

I imagine many teams have Native American logos because no group is more American than Native Americans. As long as it’s a dignified name such as Braves or Warriors, it pays homage to the first people on this land, synonymous with strength they want for their team. The village and hamlet names remind us of the indigenous people and give these communities historical charm.

— Joyce Goldsmith, North Bellmore

I applaud the ban related to our Native American brothers and sisters. Instead, I suggest that the affected districts consider adopting a common practice in the NFL, using wildlife as mascots.

— Peter Monteferrante, Bay Shore

An unelected Board of Regents votes to potentially take away state aid from underserved districts. What about the effect of less state funding? What if PETA wants animal names gone? After losing two years of education to COVID-19, the state should instead focus on academics and curbing food insecurity.

— Anthony Perri, Baldwin

Will the Audubon Society protest the name of bird mascots? Maybe crayon colors can be used as mascots, numbers or letters. This politically correct world is going too far.

— Wayne Mortak, West Babylon

This shouldn’t be a state issue. Let each tribe negotiate with the districts in a public forum. This sounds like the Florida book banning. The next thing you’ll see is someone asking to change the name of the Mohawk River.

— Steve Birkeland, Bayport

Should we no longer have police chiefs or fire chiefs? How about Wounded Warriors? End this lunacy!

— Joseph Fasano, Massapequa Park

Because the term is not exclusive to any group, Wantagh would have every right to use Warriors for its sports teams. There is no shortage of warriors in Wantagh, past or present. Wantagh sent 35 warriors to serve in World War I. One was killed in action. Retaining the name but replacing the logo with a World War I helmet would be more appropriate.

— Walter Jones, Wantagh

What’s next? Tigers, Lions, Hawks, Blue Jays? Could Padres also be vaporized? Few students had thought about their school mascot’s name. Government again gets involved, costing us taxpayers.

— Coleman Kushner, Woodbury

What utter nonsense. Another nod to political correctness. The financial cost of this foolishness, paid by taxpayers, is obvious as is the attempt to discredit our local history. These names are tributes. “Emotional damage” is caused? This is merely an effort to control.

— Brian Reilly, Lindenhurst

Let’s remove the village and hamlet names because I am offended every time I pass Massapequa, Aquebogue, etc. When will this madness end?

— Andrew Siegel, Farmingdale

I suppose the Air Force Thunderbirds won’t be performing in New York anymore.

— Brian McCall, Islip Terrace