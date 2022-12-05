Blowback on reactions to mascot mandate

It was interesting reading the outrage of Long Islanders over the need to abandon racist team names at local schools [“Mascot demand creates ruckus,” Letters, Nov. 27].

They seem to feel that Native Americans shouldn’t have the right to object to what they view as disparaging terms. I wonder if those readers would be as comfortable if ethnic slurs related to Italians, Germans or Irish were there instead.

All 10 letters were from readers whose names did not seem to be Native American. One explained how “Redmen,” or similar terms, are actually a compliment although few, if any, of Native American heritage seems to think that. This isn’t “history.” It’s just rude.

We already owe an apology to Native Americans for many barbaric acts but maybe more so for the continued effort by some to demean their culture and existence. It’s not “woke” to avoid hurtful behavior — it’s common decency. More Long Islanders should try it.

— Cynthia Lovecchio, Remsenburg

I believe that those responsible for trying to erase the names of Native Americans from our schools and our past are ashamed of the wrong we did to the indigenous people of America.

They are, in essence, trying to erase them from our history. Let’s not allow this.

— Jeff Ward, Medford

Why are some school teams named after wild animals such as lions, tigers, bears and cougars? Is it the same reason for naming teams after Native Americans? Are the Native Americans in the same category as wild animals? I have no opinion on this issue because I am not a Native American.

If most Native Americans are offended by this, though, then I would support their wishes.

— Ralph Daino, Wantagh

Maybe it is time to retire the Manhasset Indians. How about renaming our beloved team in honor of the dogged daily determination of many of our residents by calling us the “Manhasset Commuters” with “Dashing Dan” as our mascot.

— Win Himsworth, Manhasset

Trump’s hosting duo not a normal thing

After former President Donald Trump hosted Ye and Nick Fuentes, I am struck by how he rarely seems to have consequences [“Trump guests draw criticism,” Nation, Nov. 26].

We cannot become numb to his outrageous acts that go against values that we as a nation are supposed to embrace. His lies, denials and reckless behaviors are breaking down the fabric of our society.

He has shown that he does not have the best interests of most Americans. His biggest interests are only his own. We require and deserve better.

— Brenda Ferrante, Lindenhurst

Under normal circumstances, any public figure, politician, business leader, athlete, etc., who dined with a racist rapper and unabashed antisemite would suffer consequences of some magnitude.

However, in the case of former President Donald Trump, he has little to worry about. His supporters have stuck with him through countless events, including no less than the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow the government by promoting a lie about his election defeat.

So a dinner with a couple of blatant haters? No problem for the MAGA faithful. It might even persuade some supporters to contribute to his 2024 presidential campaign. These are not normal circumstances.

— Chris Marzuk, Greenlawn

Savor children’s events while possible

As a mom whose two oldest kids recently got married, I read Mark Chiusano’s column about his baby’s firsts (and last firsts) with nostalgia [“Second thoughts about an array of firsts,” Opinion, Nov. 25].

I remember those events with the stress and excitement of first experiences for each of our kids. I don’t want to make Chiusano’s wife, Charlotte, cry again, but even more bittersweet than “firsts” were some of the “lasts” because you didn’t even know they were happening when they were happening. Only in hindsight do you realize that last winter’s bad cold was the last time your little one would convalesce by lying on your chest, trapping you on the couch for hours, or that last year’s Halloween was the last time you’d get three-quarters of the way through your neighborhood before your sweet, tired child would beg you to carry them the rest of the way home. Or that a previous Thanksgiving was the last time all our kids would wake up in our house and watch the parade together in our pajamas.

On the other hand, all lasts lead to wonderful new firsts that we are so fortunate to enjoy with our children, however old they are.

— Lauri Levenberg, Greenlawn