New voting machines are better, easier

New vote machines are better, easier

Two readers have it wrong about the new voting machines [“Voting: Let’s return to old ‘technology’,” Letters, Aug. 16].

I have worked at the polls as a chairperson for over 20 years. Yes, the old machines were loved by the voters. But they were not necessarily loved by the poll workers.

It took longer to print out the election results, which the new machines do faster. There was no provision for accepting ballots if an old machine had problems (some broke during voting) while the new scanner machines address that. A new accessory makes the new machines more easily accessible to the disabled.

The new machines can provide a running tally. We can register voters more quickly. If voters make a mistake, they can ask for and receive a new ballot before the ballot is cast.

For early voting (another innovation) and on Election Day, we have no questions about the new machines’ accuracy.

I wonder if those advocating a return to the old system use cellphones and personal computers or if they still prefer the “old” landlines and doing math calculations by hand.

Maybe if some of those questioning the security of our voting system would volunteer to work on Election Day, they would learn how secure our system is.

— Fern Summer, North Bellmore

Hungary isn’t like Turkey government

A reader addressing the Republican presidential debate was right with good observations up to the last sentence [“Reactions to first ’23 Republicans’ debate,” Letters, Aug. 27]. The implication in his last sentence is not accurate and insults Hungary. Comparing Hungary with Turkey, as far as democracy is concerned, is off the mark. Hungary is a constitutional democracy with a parliament. Unlike Turkey, no one goes to prison for criticizing the prime minister of Hungary.

— Victor L. Fischer, Wantagh

Shootings, floods have no connection

Matt Davies’ Aug. 31 political cartoon [Opinion] trivializes shootings as well as catastrophic flooding. To suggest a correlation between these two tragedies is in poor taste.

— Bill Ober, Huntington