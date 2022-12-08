Create registry that protects most vulnerable

Create registry that protects vulnerable

The shocking report about the East Meadow nursing home and two of its former workers now indicted in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a female resident and what prosecutors allege was being covered up is incomprehensible and beyond the pale [“Nursing home indicted,” News, Dec. 1].

The abuse of the most defenseless and vulnerable folks due to advanced age, sickness or disability by those who have been trusted to take care of them is outright reprehensible and needs to be tackled by the full force of preemptive and protective measures and law to enforce them.

This is societal responsibility, an integral part of the civilized societies we all live in, and is beyond the scope of any political or partisanship maneuvers.

I hope that the guilty are punished to the fullest extent of law and, to preempt such heinous abuse, that New York State embarks upon maintaining a registry.

It should list caregivers who abuse people with disabilities, like Nicky’s Law in Massachusetts.

This registry maintains a list of abusive caregivers and gets updated regularly, lest these abusers of disabled folks go unpunished and continue to traumatize victims with impunity.

— Atul M. Karnik, Woodside

Ethnicity shouldn’t concern patients

We should get away from this business of measuring people by their genetic background and skin color in the medical profession [“ ‘Someone who could relate to me,’ ” News, Nov. 27].

I’m not comfortable with a patient choosing me based on my last name or ethnicity or color. An internist, I see mostly patients from Central America, and they value me for many reasons, especially my ability to speak Spanish.

I don’t think they know, or care, what my ethnic background is.

— Dr. James Di Maio, Carle Place