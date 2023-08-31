Complaints in migrant crisis are hypocritical

Gripes over migrant crisis hypocritical

Finally, some New York leaders are taking more action in the migrant crisis “Migrant crisis pushback,” News, Aug. 29]. No one seems to care unless it is in our backyards and/or costs us money. New York City Mayor Eric Adams projects it is going to cost the city $12 billion the next three years.

Why do New Yorkers, who already are in one of the highest-taxed states, have to bear this cost? This problem can be solved at the border — stop the flow!

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was put in charge of this, hasn’t done enough to curb the crisis.

I commend Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for having the guts to send migrants to these “sanctuary cities.” Why should Texas bear the brunt when Washington does little to stop the flow of these people?

Liberal critics of Abbott are complaining that these folks are coming to their cities and costing them plenty. The hypocrisy is incredible.

I am all for immigration — if they come in the legal way as our ancestors did, vetted medically, etc.

— Bob McDonough, Cold Spring Harbor

New York’s Democratic members of Congress are suspiciously quiet about the migrant issue. Have they been silenced by the White House, or are they simply lacking substantive solutions that may respond to the concerns of their constituents?

The chance of “comprehensive immigration reform” is long gone, and silence helps no one.

— Dick Marakovits, Riverhead

These commodores nothing new on LI

I was interested in the recent surge in female commodores out east [“A woman’s wave,” LI Life, Aug. 27]. Elsewhere on Long Island, though, this is not a recent development.

The Mount Sinai Yacht Club has elected three female commodores, and I was the first, in 1999. The most recent ones were elected in 2021 and served through 2022.

— Diane M. Schloesser, Miller Place