Work-zone speed cameras, chief judge, protecting horses, LIRR, Andrew Cuomo, and living in NY

Dislike cameras on road? Drive safer

I find people’s concerns misguided regarding red-light, speeding, work-zone and school-bus cameras “Work zone speed cameras,” News, April 19].

Some seem to feel using these cameras is unfair because drivers don’t get sufficient warning. They feel wronged because they are not always aware of their presence. If applying this logic, however, any violation of law, be it robbery or murder, should be invalid if you’re caught on camera and weren’t warned about the camera.

It may just be me, but with or without warning, if you are caught by these cameras, you most likely violated the law. You can appeal errors after you receive tickets and photos.

The theme song from the 1970s TV show “Baretta” said it best: “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.” Maybe people should be happy it’s just a fine and not points, too.

— Paul Spina, Calverton

Yes, 40% of speed camera ticket fines go to a vendor [“Go slower — you could save a life,” Letters, April 25]. If drivers would obey speed limits, then the speed camera vendor would receive nothing. And consider this: If not for the speed camera vendor, then instead of the county getting 60% of the proceeds it would receive zero.

— Steve Katz, Jericho

Apply same tenets to chief judge pick

There is no basis for the editorial suggesting that the process resulting in Judge Rowan Wilson’s elevation to be New York’s chief judge undermines “judicial independence” [“A war on court’s independence,” Opinion, April 16].

To the contrary, Wilson’s record, as a judge and in private practice, proves he’s one of the most highly qualified people Gov. Kathy Hochul could nominate.

When the State Senate rejected the prior nomination of Justice Hector LaSalle, outrage was expressed at the rejection of a qualified judge for what was considered political reasons.

The same standard that was applied to LaSalle should be applied to Wilson — namely, demanding he be evaluated based on his qualifications rather than political ideology.

Applying that standard would inevitably result in praise for the brilliantly qualified jurist that New York is now privileged to have as its chief judge.

— Michael Terk, Westbury

Horses mistreated? Not the way I see it

As the owner of thoroughbred racehorses, I take exception to the reader who stated that racing is an inhumane sport [“Protect horses, don’t support racing them,” Letters, April 20]. These majestic animals get the absolute best of care. To my knowledge, there is no other animal (or most people for that matter) who receive the following treatment:

Daily house calls from the doctor (veterinarian) to check on their well-being.

Daily room service (food) and turn-down service (bedding) in their barn.

Daily outdoor exercise.

Months of annual rest and relaxation on a farm where they can roam free in a pasture.

Finally, and usually, retirement at around the ripe old age of 8 to a permanent after-care home for the rest of their natural lives.

To me, it sounds like a nice life for the typical New York racehorse.

— Gary Anderson, Smithtown

Packed LIRR trains could mean free rides

I recently rode the Long Island Rail Road 11:27 p.m. from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma. I had purchased a round-trip ticket earlier that day on the app [“Rough rollout for fare-check system,” News, April 23].

At night, the train was packed, with few open seats. Not one conductor came to check anyone’s ticket. My ticket is now good for another 90 days.

Is serving sporting events with short ride times the issue?

— Lynne Schoeps, Medford

We were better off with Cuomo in charge

Dan Janison’s column on the governing differences between Gov. Kathy Hochul and former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was intriguing [“Lawmakers limit Hochul’s options,” Opinion, April 20].

Regardless of the criticisms, Cuomo steered a pragmatic course. I believe the allegations against him were exaggerated. After 2020, far-left legislators assumed office and wanted to change his moderate course.

It’s strange that Cuomo had been in the public arena for decades and none of the allegations arose until then. Sadly, Hochul seems to fear the far left and is intent on catering to them. It could further drive away jobs and residents, raise deficits and increase crime.

— Mike Tartaglia, Franklin Square

Do I love New York? You better believe it!

I agree with what this reader said and more [“Sure many complain, but I love New York,” Letters, April 19]. I was born here, raised here, raised my kids here, and my grandkids are here. I love New York!

— Bonnie Costa Licker, Kings Park