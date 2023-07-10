NYC congestion pricing, celebrating July Fourth, and Frank Field

London congestion plan should be eyed

As a professional musician, I’ve dealt with the congestion charge in London for years [“Making sense of congestion pricing plan,” News, July 2]. I believe that New York City’s proposal ignores best practices.

At most, the London charge is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This helps preserve London’s nightlife — theaters, restaurants and live venues. Our proposal is, at best, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. In London, a discount for low-emission vehicles exists, and the charge is only in Central London [“Need a workable congestion plan,” Editorial, June 29].

The charge here includes all of Manhattan below 60th street — Kips Bay (and the East Side hospitals), Chelsea, Greenwich Village, Chinatown, the Financial District, etc. In London, the number of for-hire vehicles, such as Uber, has increased significantly, offsetting many of the promised congestion charge benefits. The same may well happen here.

Most cities with congestion charges have goals to lower pollutants and reduce traffic. Our version seems to be meant to raise money for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

I suggest the MTA look into the massive waste within its system. Might MTA workers attest to “pumping hours” for upcoming retirees, having overnight work overstaffed, materials lost or wasted, etc.?

It seems we must keep shoring up a poorly run, often frustrating system with little accountability — forever.

— Russell Alexander, Brentwood

New York City has been trying to toll the Brooklyn, Manhattan, Williamsburg, and Ed Koch Queensboro bridges for years, but has been told “no” by the federal government because of federal highway dollars given to the city. So the city will now toll streets lower than 60th Street. Once again, we the people will throw money into the bottomless pit called the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Enough!

— Thomas W. Speicher, Levittown

Traffic in midtown Manhattan is one big bottleneck, and something needs to be done. While it’s true that 30, 40 years ago, Long Islanders traveled into Manhattan to see top-level doctors, hospitals and treatment centers, many of those options are now closer to reach.

With the opening of Grand Central Madison, Long Islanders can now get to the East or West Side easier by the Long Island Rail Road without needing to drive in.

Of course, some of the toll money collected by congestion pricing will likely be wasted.

Unfortunately, all levels of government seem to find ways to waste taxpayers’ money.

— Allan Rabinowitz, Old Bethpage

If congestion pricing is such a great idea, wouldn’t it also be great for the other big cities in New York State?

Might as well throw in the small towns for good measure. Most have some type of downtown thoroughfare with names like Main Street and Broadway where local residents complain about traffic congestion and the need to subsidize some failing governmental operation. First, let’s try the program in Albany and see how it works.

— Howie Weinick, Woodmere

‘Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness’

I congratulate Newsday for printing the Declaration of Independence [Opinion, July 4], which clearly expresses the motivations of those brave patriots who spent a hot and humid summer in Philadelphia in 1776.

As much as I enjoyed rereading it, I noticed to my disappointment that it was abridged, omitting the grievances that led the Continental Congress to pass it. And it excluded the signatures of those who risked their lives and fortunes when they placed their names on it.

With or without the full text, I look forward to seeing it there next year and for years to come.

— Robert M. Siegfried, Oceanside

A disgraceful way to celebrate July 4th

Age-old eating contests are a tremendous waste and an immense disgrace to our country, especially on Independence Day [“Chestnut, LI’s Booker win Nathan’s contests,” News, July 5].

— Susan McBride, Setauket

Kudos to teen surfer for helping others

Brandon Klein is an amazing young man who, at the age of 17, has recognized the need for accessibility for surfing for all individuals — especially those with disabilities [“Surfer wants all on board,” Long Island, July 2]. He is certainly a blessing.

— Beth Rose Macht, Long Beach

Field taught us all how to save lives

Dr. Frank Field was a force of nature as a weatherman and in all the myriad lives he led in his 100 years. I was awed while reading his obituary [“Pioneering TV meteorologist,” News, July 2].

His discussion of the Heimlich maneuver alone, before anyone else had publicized it, likely saved more lives than we could imagine.

— Sherry Eckstein, Huntington