Daniel Penny indictment, Angelica's Law, Nassau Hub casino project

There is a saying in the U.S. Marine Corps: Once a Marine, always a Marine. Although he is currently an architectural student, Daniel Penny’s education as a Marine, to protect and defend, was called into service on May 1 [“Indictment in deadly choking,” News, June 15].

When Jordan Neely began menacing subway passengers, Penny could not let that stand. Unfortunately, his response ended in tragedy, and now it will be left to our justice system to determine whether his action was appropriate or excessive.

Families and friends of those beset with mental and emotional disorders are the real first line of defense. Until they take a more proactive role in their welfare and care, history will continue to repeat itself, leaving the Daniel Pennys among us with a difficult choice.

— Ed Weinert, Melville

I was shocked that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman went to Manhattan to support Daniel Penny [“Blakeman commutes to NYC limelight,” Opinion, May 25].

Blakeman called him “a Good Samaritan” and cited Jordan Neely’s arrest record, as if that justifies what occurred. Perhaps Penny thought he was acting as a Good Samaritan when he subdued Neely, but when he continued the chokehold, he went too far. How awful for Neely’s family if they knew of Blakeman’s political posturing during their time of grief.

— Susan Kozodoy Silkowitz, Lynbrook

I feel this indictment is a travesty of justice because this appears to be a case of self-defense. Jordan Neely acted belligerently toward fellow passengers, and when many aboard feared for their safety, Daniel Penny intervened.

But who is really to blame for Neely’s death? In my opinion, the blame belongs to society, the city and the social workers who did not do enough to help this mentally ill homeless man.

I was homeless after my Navy service in the Vietnam War and suffered from depression. But I got help. It’s sad that Neely did not get enough help, and there are many others like him who are homeless, mentally ill and not getting the help they need.

— Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Bellerose

Daniel Penny’s indictment for coming to the aid of subway riders being harassed by an out-of-control Jordan Neely, who had a long record of similar actions, simply means subway riders need a new motto: “See something, do nothing.”

— Michael J. Moonitz, Massapequa

Angelica’s Law needs even more teeth

Angelica’s Law is way too little, way too late [“Angelica’s Law passes, named for LI teen,” News, June 9]. Angelica Nappi, 14, was killed in 2008 by a driver whose license had been suspended seven times, but he was allowed to remain free to drive. He served four months in jail.

This will supposedly “toughen” the law for drivers with suspended licenses who cause crashes, but all it does is reduce to five — from 10 — the number of prior license suspensions needed to charge a driver with a felony of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree.

After a fourth suspension, why does the law require the Department of Motor Vehicles to warn drivers “in bold and conspicuous type” that a fifth suspension or revocation for a moving violation would subject them to the felony?

Are legislators really “sending a clear message” about “severe consequences” and “a real deterrence,” making it “a good bill to protect and keep New Yorkers safe”? Drivers convicted under this new Class E felony law could be fined only $500 and/or a prison term of no longer than two years — many fewer years than the 15 years that Angelica and her mother have already “served.”

— Richard Siegelman, Plainview

More questions about Hub casino project

I am disappointed that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman did not mention the planned Las Vegas Sands Hub casino project being situated so close to Nassau Community College, where they are planning to build a huge medical facility [“$3B medical facility eyed at NCC: Blakeman,” News, May 26].

One would think that there would be some mention of how one project may impact the other. While both should bring thousands of jobs to the area, the obvious concerns of the surrounding community regarding a casino compared to a medical facility are profound.

It is important for those in the know to detail these projects. Did they ever consider building the medical facility on the vast vacant land where Nassau Coliseum is now?

— Jim Frankini, Port Jefferson

Las Vegas Sands has been given a green light for a huge hotel-convention complex with the possibility of a casino “What’s next in casino bid,” News, May 28]. Now, with NYU Langone Health planning a giant medical center next door, has anyone asked about access to these establishments?

Look ahead 10 years: What connections will there be beyond private cars on Meadowbrook Parkway, now nearly 90 years old, and Hempstead Turnpike? Where is the Long Island Rail Road connection? Where is a bus terminal?

With this apparent disregard for such consequences by the Nassau County Legislature and Planning Commission, we can only hope the Town of Hempstead will demand solutions before it greenlights these projects. Given the deep pockets of the applicants, I fear the worst.

— David Zielenziger, Great Neck

Whoa! Hold your horses. Are politicians putting the cart before the horse? Why have us voters in Nassau and Suffolk counties been ignored? Why have we not been given a chance to vote yea or nay?

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he would favor the Sands Las Vegas casino deal only if voters favored it. I have seen no notice of our chance to vote.

Your editorial “Do diligence on casino deal” [Opinion, May 25] clearly shows how much has already been done behind the scenes to make this casino a reality. And the editorial says, “Opportunities for public input have been extensive — and will continue.”

We have not been given the chance to vote on whether we want this casino. Why not?

— John Wolf, Levittown