NYC subway chokehold death and racial comments at school games

Our broken systems failed Jordan Neely on so many levels [“A rush to judgment in subway choking,” Opinion, May 12].

Now, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg apparently is ignoring the government’s responsibility in addressing the mental health issue. And the city might punish Daniel Penny, who served our country honorably as a Marine, for the system’s lack of oversight and ability to help Neely avoid his tragic death.

— Suzanne Wurtemberg, Ridge

It seems that New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander, based on their comments, don’t believe in “innocent until proven guilty” [“W. Islip man to be charged in subway chokehold death, officials say,” News, May 12].

Former Marine Daniel Penny deserves the same presumption of innocence as all others. Judgment is done in the courtroom, not in comments to the media.

— Gerard V. Pelkofsky, Kings Park

The writer retired as the commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Department’s homicide squad.

Who is really to blame for the unfortunate situation in the New York City subway? I say it’s our government. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has been our senator since 1999, should pay more attention or get more money.

Mayor Eric Adams said the city will spend $4.2 billion on migrants, but the city can’t spend more on residents with mental health problems? Our government closed some mental health facilities, and some people needing care wound up on the streets, fending for themselves. This is not working.

More mental health facilities should be opened. People like Jordan Neely are paying the price.

— Robert Rossi, Smithtown

Your editorial “Subway choking a disturbing sign” seems to gloss over that Jordan Neely in 2021 punched a 67-year-old woman who had her orbital bone (eye socket) fractured Opinion, May 9].

A video in the subway car, the editorial says, “showed no clear-cut provocation.” Do you think before Neely attacked that defenseless woman two years ago, he had “provocation”? Did she provoke him? Isn’t that felony assault? How much jail time did he do? How about his 42 arrests? Adding the race card doesn’t help here.

— Roger Rothman, Commack

I am amazed that the editorial took this in the direction of race. Why not say, “Mentally ill person threatens a subway car full of riders who are saved by an ex-Marine?”

Jordan Neely was a menace, as evidenced by his 42 prior arrests, yet he is called a Michael Jackson impersonator. Why not describe him as a criminal who punched an older woman in the face, or note his rap sheet? Or just maybe go after the city criminal justice system that puts people like him back onto the streets.

No one wants to see anyone die, but let’s stop making excuses for a criminal and start crediting the Marine veteran with protecting fellow subway riders. Videos show other riders assisting in restraining Neely, and they were different races.

— Stephen Winiarski, Melville

We lived in Central Islip 40 years. The three local mental hospitals were closed, but it wasn’t because the residents were cured.

One woman was relocated to a group home. She would attend Sunday church services and was noticeable for changing her seat several times: harmless.

As I drove my sons, ages 4 and 2, to preschool one day, the same woman was in a rage in the street and threw a huge branch at our car, cracking the windshield: not harmless.

My son who’s now 51 still remembers the traumatizing event. These hospitals need to be reopened for the patients who desperately need proper care — for everyone’s safety. They were closed for various reasons, including abuse and wasted funding. We’ve got to do better.

— Phyllis Foley, Stony Brook

Where’d hate come from? Find it, lose it

I was shocked and disheartened to read “Hearing for racial comments” [News, May 9]. Children are not born knowing hate. They learn from the behaviors of those whom they look up to.

No one deserves to be subject to the behaviors noted in the article. No one deserves to be made to feel that they do not belong. These behaviors have no place in the lives of our children and grandchildren.

Students should spend time thinking about how they would feel if subjected to the behaviors in those arenas.

This is what parents, coaches, teachers, school administrators and those charged with the privilege of caring for and educating our children should do: Have conversations with your children and students — have many more than one.

If you were raised with hate in your life, know that you are passing it on to them. Get help in finding the root of the anger and do something about it.

We all deserve to live in a world without hate.

— Eileen Pagano, Huntington