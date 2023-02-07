Dead whales and haters in Congress 

Offshore wind projects and whales

Many people are unjustly eager to halt offshore wind projects, blaming them for whale deaths [“A whale of a mystery,” Editorial, Feb. 6]. Now we know offshore wind had nothing to do with the most recent whale death.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offers critical perspective. It has observed numerous “unusual mortality events” among humpback whales since 2000 from Maine to Florida, long predating offshore wind development.

NOAA has already shown that vessel strikes involving fishing and recreational boats were the cause of half the current spate of local deaths that started in 2016.

Blaming offshore wind projects for whale deaths is convenient for wind opponents, some misguided and some invested in, at least, the notion that offshore wind will harm their livelihoods.

Oceans absorb 90% of our increased climate warming. Warm oceans are a danger to whales, disrupting ecosystems and spurring species extinctions. Offshore wind is a critical component of addressing the climate crisis.

— Bridget Nixdorf, Islip Terrace

Again, a whale found dead on a Long Island beach. This is becoming too frequent.

Is the pounding of the sea bottom and wind construction noise affecting their sonar or sense of direction?

Apparently not in this case, but a study is needed to determine the cause of other whales being stranded.

— Chris Connors, Amityville

What’s the difference if haters are ousted?

Each side accuses the other of political revenge [“House GOP ousts Omar from panel,” News, Feb. 2]. But is there any difference between Republicans removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for her antisemitic rhetoric and Democrats removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from the House Education and Labor Committee and the Budget panel for her antisemitic speech? Isn’t punishing haters, regardless of party, a good thing?

— Josh H. Kardisch, E. Meadow