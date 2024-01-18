LI Catholic school closing, Church and compassion

School’s closing causes distress

The impending closing of Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset in June makes me wonder about such decisions [“Catholic H.S. closing in June,” News, Jan. 10]. The statement from the school said, “The decision to close the school was made with a heavy heart but guided by a commitment to responsible stewardship.” Translated, to me that means the Catholic Church does not want to lose money.

It is arguably the richest organization in the world, with billions of dollars in real estate and billions more in art as well as owning the Vatican Bank. This decision was not made in the interest of devoted parents, students and teachers. The Catholic Church received about $3.5 billion in federal aid during the pandemic.

It is a sad commentary on how the Church tends to its flock — it is a church, it’s a school, it is students and it’s parents.

— George Szarmach, Dix Hills

As a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and the mother of a graduate of the same single-gender high school in Hempstead, I am sorry to learn that our old “rival” will be closing [“Supporters vow to keep Catholic school open,” News, Jan. 11]. This is a true loss, but I hope that Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s fate doesn’t send the wrong message about the value of single-gender education for girls at the high school level, which has been overwhelmingly supported by several studies.

For instance, students in all-female classes perform better in their math grades than their female peers in co-ed classes. Academics aside, places like Sacred Heart are truly special, offering a potentially transformative experience that positively impacts the socio-emotional development of young women.

Parents of daughters of every religious background would be wise to consider single-gender education.

— Pamela LiCalzi O’Connell, Port Washington

My wife and I are both products of Catholic education. A Catholic education is not just reading and studying. It’s also about learning morals, building character and becoming independent. I’m sorry to see that Our Lady of Mercy Academy will be closing.

Parents of Catholic school students, though, can keep up the good values that their children have been learning.

All parents, Catholic or not, who may be considering a Catholic school education, should look at the achievements of these graduates and their contributions to our society.

All societies need morals and ethics, and it would be wonderful if they were taught in all our schools.

— Alexander Janow, Asharoken

Today’s Church needs more compassion

Bob Keeler’s guest essay on Michael Califano was spot on [“Inexplicable firing of Catholic school teacher,” Opinion, Jan. 11]. My father, a weekly Catholic church attendant/usher, never took communion, and when I questioned him about it, my mother took me aside and explained that this was because he married her, a divorced Protestant. Sadly, I did not give it much thought until I was about to be married, and it was important to me that my father receive communion.

I discussed my dilemma with a priest at St. John’s University, where I was a student. He said that if there was proof (which there was) that my mom was not previously married by any clergy, in the eyes of the Catholic Church she was never married. So, in the chapel at St. John’s, my parents were “remarried,” and my dad went to communion at my wedding — 55 years ago.

I am sharing this personal story because today’s Catholic Church needs more priests like the Rev. James McBride, whose kindness and understanding replaced “sorry, those are the rules” with “we can do something to work together.”

— Susan Broderick, Westhampton

I join Pope Francis and the Sisters of St. Joseph in Brentwood in support of Michael Califano. People who know this man say he is a good teacher. Students need more good teachers like him.

What is a “Catholic lifestyle” if not the ability to show compassion to others, to welcome all people in loving-kindness?

In my lifetime, I’ve found that these are not just Catholic traits. They are demonstrated in all who recognize the brotherhood and sisterhood of all humans.

— Susan Scalone, Shoreham

What is the Catholic Church? How does it serve its people? How does it serve and speak the words of Jesus? These are questions that many Catholics are asking.

The Catholic Church is an institution that “helps us be good,” but in what way? By apparently condemning Michael Califano because of his God-given right to love another, the Church negates its true meaning.

One cannot dictate to another what is “proper” behavior. Jesus did not do that. He accepted and loved all.

— Angelajean Mendola, Lynbrook

The writer worked with the mentally ill for Catholic Charities for 32 years.