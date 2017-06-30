Overtaxed LIers need leaders with ideas

The Long Island Index recommends that local goverments let homeowners rent rooms to raise cash and increase the number of available rentals [“Hope for LI’s housing shortage,” Business, June 26]. This research organization misses the point.

We aren’t cash-strapped, we are overtaxed! Our elected officials give raises to public employees, and these are the same people who through patronage put us in this mess.

I hope the next Suffolk County executive has a plan for taxpayers. I hope he or she will not just cozy up to the big unions, giving them what they want and using the taxpayers as steppingstones for their political ambitions. It’s time for new people, ideas and plans.

Anthony Tanzi, Mastic Beach