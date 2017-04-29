Letter: McCartney insulted George W. Bush

McCartney insulted George W. Bush

So Newsday’s editorial board wants President Donald Trump to apologize to Hillary Clinton, because his invited guests to the White House posed, and sort of mocked her in front of her portrait [“Clinton deserves Trump apology,” Editorial, April 22].

Fair enough. When Paul McCartney received the George Gershwin award in 2010 from then-President Barack Obama, McCartney said, “It’s great to have a president who knows what a library is,” referring to George W. Bush’s intellect in a pejorative way.

Did Newsday call for an apology from Obama? If so, I do not recall. This is why the mainstream media are despised, mistrusted and becoming irrelevant. The media hate Trump, but loved Obama. This is just one example.

Ileen Abt, Oceanside