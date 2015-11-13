Letter: PBA endorsement of Murray unwise

I read and agree with Newsday's editorial regarding the Nassau County district attorney race ["Election night had a history," Nov. 5]. Congratulations to Madeline Singas.

However, I'm concerned about the endorsement of Republican candidate Kate Murray by James Carver, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association. He insinuated that Singas and her office were responsible for not reducing the heroin epidemic.

Now that the election is over, let's see him proven wrong.

John Grella, Lake Ronkonkoma