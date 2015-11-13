OpinionLetters

Letter: PBA endorsement of Murray unwise

Candidates for Nassau district attorney, Democrat Madeline Singas, the acting...

Candidates for Nassau district attorney, Democrat Madeline Singas, the acting district attorney, center, and Republican Kate Murray, the Hempstead Town supervisor, right, take part in a televised debate at the News 12 Long Island studio in Woodbury on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015. Credit: Daniel Goodrich

I read and agree with Newsday's editorial regarding the Nassau County district attorney race ["Election night had a history," Nov. 5]. Congratulations to Madeline Singas.

However, I'm concerned about the endorsement of Republican candidate Kate Murray by James Carver, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association. He insinuated that Singas and her office were responsible for not reducing the heroin epidemic.

Now that the election is over, let's see him proven wrong.

John Grella, Lake Ronkonkoma

