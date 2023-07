Commuters need all this at Penn Station

What will it take for Gov. Kathy Hochul to realize what commuters need at Penn Station? Especially those, like me, who need to walk with a cane [“Gov: Penn plan advancing,” News, June 27]. For example:

Quick access in and out.

Americans With Disabilities Act access to the Eighth Avenue subway; Sixth Avenue, PATH and subway lines; Moynihan Train Hall; all levels in all directions inside and outside; and better signage for ADA access.

More waiting-area seating (for the many delays).

Quick, affordable fast food.

More nearby, clean, well-maintained restrooms.

Clean air on all levels.

Lots of fast, well-maintained elevators and escalators.

Madison Square Garden moved across the street with an affordable hotel above it. The Garden would pay full property taxes and never get more than a 10-year permit.

Here’s what we don’t need: A grand train hall, tall glass ceilings and natural light — just good lighting will do.

— Ron Troy, East Northport

Wind will help power LI’s energy sails

I couldn’t agree more that offshore wind’s good-paying union jobs will be a long-term economic boost to our region and a means for Long Islanders to afford to remain on Long Island [“Union jobs essential for offshore wind,” Opinion, June 27].

Gov. Kathy Hochul has been a firm supporter of offshore wind to meet the state’s climate mandate. She must sign the Planned Offshore Wind Transmission Act to open the way for this clean energy resource.

The third offshore wind solicitation is coming up, and the governor will select all viable projects.

The governor must remain committed to enough offshore wind generation to power more than 4 million homes by 2035.

The rising cost of offshore wind generation has been in the news, but fortunately the Inflation Reduction Act will moderate its impact. The benefits of this transformative federal legislation on economic development and climate pollution have yet to fully unfold.

— Debra Handel, Shoreham

Long Island needs to move forward into the 21st century by finishing the conversion of National Grid’s aging power plants to 100% clean American natural gas. Right now, it is at 94%. Many Long Islanders would love to see our electric system powered by natural gas, wind and solar while keeping costs relatively modest. That is our biggest challenge, but it should be our goal.

— Alan Cohn, Nesconset

Why can’t cops wear uniforms at march?

I was disturbed and disappointed to read that police officers were banned from marching in their uniforms in the city’s Pride March [“NYC Pride March set for Saturday,” Long Island, June 24].

This is based on alleged claims by members of this community who feel they are targeted with excessive force by police officers. I don’t remember reading any articles about any recent such incidents. Are they referring to events of the past? At Stonewall Inn in 1969?

Aren’t the police the first ones this community turns to when they are assaulted or need help?

So tell me, who is biased or prejudiced in this situation?

— Joseph Mazzella, East Islip

Putin, Trump not setting best examples

Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for thousands of deaths, creating millions of refugees and turning communities into rubble so Russia can “own” the rubble [“Is Putin’s ouster now inevitable?”, Opinion, June 28]. This is madness.

Now, former President Donald Trump is again stating that only he has the solution to stop this madness (and save lives). But he’ll keep his “24 hours” solution secret until he gets what he wants, “ownership” of the Oval Office.

These are two fine examples of toxic masculinity.

— MaryEllen Scherer, New Hyde Park

Trans surgeries can be costly for state

“Kudos” to Gov. Kathy Hochul and her progressive followers in Albany for making New York State a “safe haven” for those seeking transgender surgeries [“Hochul signs law to make NY safe for trans youth,” News, June 26].

Through “emergency Medicaid,” those unable to pay for these sometimes yearslong expensive surgeries will have their bills taken care of by state residents, who already fund those from other states seeking abortions here.

I am not a conservative and I usually vote Democratic, but I am very concerned about the precarious financial solvency of our state [“Troubling fiscal times for NY,” News, June 27].

— Alfred Ciletti, Aquebogue