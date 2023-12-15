Just Sayin': Where does the money go after pensioners exit NY?

Albany tax department employees told me they don’t know if or when New York State pensioners move out of state. When people retire from working in the New York State system, including teachers, administrators, municipal workers, county services workers, Long Island Rail Road employees, etc., they are eligible for a pension. People don’t pay state taxes on these pensions.

Whether or not people who never contributed a nickel into their pensions should receive them tax-free in retirement is subject to debate. But it is not my issue today.

My issue is where these retirees are living. If they continue residing in New York and put their retirement proceeds back into the local economy, fine. However, if they moved to Arizona, Texas, Florida or another state far away from New York, they will probably not help our economy.

In this instance, and I’m sure there are tens of thousands of people affected, Albany should employ some minimum tax withholding, say 7%, before each payout is made. That doesn’t seem to be happening.

I suggest our state legislators get involved. A significant amount of potential tax revenue awaits that can help current state residents.

— Bruce Glaser, Manhasset

Jewish performers need to display roots

I go through this consternation every holiday season, and this year is no different. I do not understand why popular Jewish singers jump into the Christmas spirit and pretty much ignore their Jewish roots.

Barry Manilow, for example, is one of these performers. He had an NBC Christmas special air this week and has recorded three Christmas albums. He seems to roll out his Jewish roots when it benefits him, such as with his new Broadway show, which examines antisemitism in pre-World War II Germany.

And yes, some of the greatest Christmas songs were written by Jews.

Today, with antisemitism peaking at levels not publicly seen since the Holocaust, I think it would be nice if Jewish performers would proudly proclaim who they are, not who they think their audiences want them to be.

Christmas is a wonderful holiday. I am Jewish, and my family and I proudly display a menorah in our window, which burns brightly during Hanukkah.

— Larry Lapka, Farmingdale

Smartphone required for auto safety course

I learned that the Department of Motor Vehicles now requires a smartphone for those taking an online defensive driving course. The course is good — it reduces one’s car insurance premium. Now, though, the DMV requires a voice to be recorded and a barcode to be scanned when you log in — for security purposes.

Since I don’t have a smartphone, I was advised by the state Safety Council that I could not take the course online. My fee was refunded. I’d have to do it only in person in a class at, say, a library.

Many people, especially seniors, don’t have smartphones. Many of us still have flip phones. If we can’t do it online anymore, it doesn’t seem fair.

— Richard T. DeVito, Long Beach