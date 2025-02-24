Trump's first 100 days: What Long Islanders think
The first 100 days of a president's term often foreshadow their eventual successes and failures. In the second month of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, he is delivering on his promise to cut the federal government and its workforce. Some supporters are cheering but others say the slash-and-burn strategy is indiscriminate, jeopardizing important programs and risking the confidentiality of American taxpayers and those receiving benefits.
Keith H. Rothman, Commack
About 300,000 children of undocumented immigrants become U.S. citizens each year because they were born in the United States. One of the first acts of President Donald Trump was to proudly sign an executive order that attempts to revoke their U.S. citizenship. If these children are denied U.S. citizenship they will become stateless because they have never lived in any other place. The sheer evil of this executive order leaves me aghast.
Stephen O'Connell, Mineola
So Donald Trump wants America to take over Greenland one day, annex Canada another. Now, America will take over Gaza and Palestinians may or may not be allowed to return. I think Trump's many actions are to get everyone looking at all the different farfetched or smart proposals, depending on your viewpoint, while our country is looted and taken over by people no one elected.
Paul DiSclafani, Massapequa
Thank you for bringing attention to several executive orders signed by President Trump, which also appear in the Project 2025 document. However only a handful were highlighted and it’s a 900-page document. I’ll admit I haven’t read anything in the Project 2025 document, but I assume it contains both logical and ridiculous items. Many believe this administration is fulfilling campaign promises as per their election mandate, not because they appear in that document. Presenting a two-page spread suggesting that the executive orders are linked to enacting the Project 2025 agenda is misleading at best.
Robert Mays, Freeport
We have been witness to the slaughter of women, children, and elderly, along with journalists and medical professionals as well as the deliberate destruction of Gaza. The ghoulish smirks of Netanyahu and Trump in describing the ethnic cleansing of the beleaguered remaining Palestinian population for what is essentially a "real estate deal" to further enrich the Trump family is sickening. Where are the sane heads? Human life cannot be devalued in this way.
Sherry Eckstein, Huntington
Donald Trump promised the American people that, if elected, he would make America safer. Immediately after his inauguration he pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 1,000 insurrectionists from Jan. 6, including several convicted of seditious conspiracy. Those who he chose to be in his administration have done his bidding in similar ways. Inspectors General have been fired, FBI and CIA agents have had their identities compromised and are at high risk for retribution from malevolent actors. USAID has been suspended, which many say keeps millions of people from famine and disease around the world. Promises made, promises kept? Do we feel safer?
Roger Kaufmann, East Northport
Trump is closing many of the departments in the federal government to save money that he considers wasteful. On the human side what are all these people going to do to survive? Many will be able to get jobs in the private sector, but many people will not. The burden of caring for these people will be borne by each state, not the federal government. Trump will justify his tax cuts for the wealthy from all the money the federal government will be saving. In the process the government will be very inefficient from the loss of experienced employees. Morale will be terrible for those remaining. Mr. Trump, how are you making improvements to our country?
Dorothy Piscitelli, Riverhead
Has anyone bothered to tell the Republican Congress who are afraid to disagree with Trump that he is on the way to becoming a fascist autocrat and that the same thing happening to government workers, the FBI and USAID could happen to them? Trump took a vow to "protect and defend the Constitution" then went into his office and signed all of those terrible executive orders which will have a profound effect in this country. Taking the oath of office were just words to him. He is not up to the job, and I sincerely believe impeachment is a consideration. This country cannot continue on this terrible path.
Richard Tellerman, West Islip
It has now been three weeks since a new President took the oath of office. I keep waking up every morning wondering just what Twilight Zone episode will I find myself in today? Trump and his top henchman Elon Musk are now looking to fire practically every FBI agent that was involved not only in investigating him but rioters who stormed the Capitol. They are now in the process of closing down the Department of USAID. Not to mention clean out the Justice Department of anyone suspected of not pledging full allegiance to Trump. I ask you is there any Republican senator or congressman who has any backbone left to say “wait a minute this has now gone too far” or did they all drink the same Kool Aid?
William "Coty" Keller, Freeport
Congress should do their job and stop the unconstitutional takeover of federal departments, agencies, and programs by private citizens. Elon Musk and his staff at DOGE are systematically attacking institutions and programs they don’t like and dismantling the structures and funding that support them. Their goal is the undoing our democracy, our civil rights, and the lifesaving environmental protections that have been painstakingly established over the past 50 years. The federal government and the civil servants who make it run are critical to so many facets of life in the United States. I’m particularly concerned about the laws that protect our natural world, the air we breathe, our waterways, wildlife, and public lands. We need strong agencies with seasoned, trained professionals overseeing federal programs. Congress is, by the Constitution, responsible for purse strings. Please do everything in your power to stop this illegal takeover of the U.S. government.
Louis Lupinacci, Smithtown
We should all be very concerned about the sudden absence of Congress in governing and abdicating its constitutional responsibilities. Elon Musk is taking over the role of Congress regarding the oversight and decision making of funding for programs already authorized by Congress. He is doing this with the endorsement of our elected Republican representatives. Why does a private citizen have access to the sensitive, private information regarding the treasury department’s payments system of more than $5 trillion, data on Social Security and Medicare benefits and grants, and data on government contractors, even those in in direct competition with Musk’s own companies. Who elected him as our representative? If our elected officials abdicate their constitutional authority why should we pay them at all? They should take a sabbatical and come back when they are ready to do their job. That will save the government a substantial amount of wasteful spending.
Michael Golden, Great Neck
Here’s a little thought experiment: Let’s say that Joe Biden, or another Democrat, did exactly what President Trump is now doing in office. Would the now feckless Republicans in Congress, fearful of reprisal from the soulless Elon Musk and the mad Emperor Trump, along with their MAGA minions, continue to sit silently and watch this hostile takeover? You can bet they’d be screaming for the President’s ouster and start impeachment proceedings. I truly fear for our country.
Gary Anderson, Smithtown
Perhaps our two Republican County Executives can take a page from the current Trump administration and create a local DOGE team to root out inefficiencies and bloating in Long Island's county agencies with any cost savings passed directly on to us taxpayers.
Carol Raab, Wading River
When is it terrible to stop waste and reduce a bloated bureaucracy? It's terrible when essential services that keep our country safe are cut, when our nuclear arsenal is not managed that could lead to a catastrophe, when indiscriminate firings leave our country vulnerable to foreign attacks, when diseases won't be cured or contained because of research being halted, when the planet becomes uninhabitable due to climate initiatives being dropped, when cyberattacks leave sensitive data vulnerable, when farmers lose mass amounts of the food that feeds us due to cuts in their assistance, and when veterans are denied the help they need after valiantly serving our country. It's terrible when hard working and dedicated personnel making average middle class salaries are fired without justification, moving them from taxpayers to drawing unemployment, worrying about how they will feed and shelter their families while our president costs the taxpayers millions so he can go to the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, and play frequent rounds of golf in Florida instead of attending to the critical business of our country at the White House.
Karen Heckler, Hicksville
In the few short weeks since Donald Trump began his term, he has put the most incompetent people in charge of our agencies. He has allowed Elon Musk, an unelected civilian to decimate our civil service employees and gain knowledge to our personal information without explanation. Now he has turned his back on our European allies. He is now praising a war criminal Vladimir Putin and spreading propaganda about Ukraine and its president. Are there any patriots left in the Republican party willing to take a stand against this President before we lose our great democracy?
Sue Parker, Stony Brook
During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump declared that a vote for him meant “you will never have to vote again.” Voting is the foundation upon which democracies are built and the concrete evidence of the will of the people. Many voters considered Trump’s statement a joke, ignoring its implications and voting for him anyway. This week, Trump posted from the White House “long live the king,” referencing himself, and the White House issued a phony Time Magazine cover of Trump wearing a crown. When Trump eventually vacates the Oval Office, will there will be no need for an election? Will he will simply anoint his successor, most likely one with dubious credentials, with the support of a slavish Congress? Thus he will codify his campaign promise: no votes needed.
Martin Geller, Manhasset
President Donald J. Trump, enabled by spineless Congressional loyalists and a Supreme Court that crowns his authority, is methodically dismantling America one nut and bolt at a time. I think Trump understands that to remake America in his image, he must first dismantle its existing institutions. To that end, our once-glorious nation—built through the blood, sweat, and tears of 12 generations—is being hollowed out, its foundations weakened, its very bedrock eroded before our eyes until it collapses and is bulldozed. In its place, Trump seeks to erect his warped, carnival-mirror version of the country, one that, in time, will inevitably collapse under the weight of its own rot, corruption, and deceit.
James DiGregorio, Garden City
I'm confused. Who is the leader of this country? Is it Donald Trump? Elon Musk? Elon Trump? Donald Musk? I guess it really doesn't matter. They're all interchangeable with the word "king.” The Founding Fathers, as I understand history, were very concerned about replacing one despot with another and so they created a republic, where people have a right to express their needs and tell those elected officials what they wanted from their government. No more. Since he took office, Donald (Elon) Trump (Musk) has ruled by decree.
Scott Diamond, Levittown
I am disappointed in how much the media has minimized Trump's declaration of kingship. Other than Matt Davies' political cartoon and the reporting of Gov. Hochul's response to the congestion pricing cutoff, nothing was mentioned about it. Trump's "LONG LIVE THE KING!" comment in his Truth Social post was just another example of Trump's treasonous destruction of the U.S. Constitution. Trump swore and oath to "preserve, protect and defend" the Constitution, but he is doing just the opposite. The media needs to stop sane-washing Trump's off the wall approach to the government of this country.
Joe Cesare, Copiague
As far as Kash Patel goes, please elaborate on calling him an "unserious" man. He did pretty well in business so he must be serious about something. And as far as "theories" about the Justice Department being weaponized against Trump, I'd say sending a team to Mar-A-Lago over some documents makes it more of a reality than a theory. Joe Biden didn't get the same treatment.
Brendan Cunningham, Babylon
Long Island is home to a remarkable number of residents who have amounted to professional greatness. Kash Patel is not one of them [“Kash Patel’s path to nomination to become FBI director started on Long Island,” News, Feb. 17]. Make no mistake the U.S. Senate already knows how grossly unfit he is to lead our chief law enforcement agency. Unfortunately, their oath to the Constitution has been usurped by the fear of a far-right primary, and for that we will all suffer the consequences of an unexperienced and grievance-driven FBI Director in Kash Patel. There is no need for Newsday to normalize or otherwise sugarcoat someone who so deviates from the rules and norms that this position requires.
(Editor's Note: Cunningham was six-year chief of staff in the NYS Assembly)
Peter Hellermann, Huntington
The way to respond to a bully’s demands is to not enable the bully by caving in, but to stand your ground and do what’s right. Once others see that the bully is a paper tiger, he’s no longer a feared bully. In the case of congestion pricing, New York has just rendered the bully trump impotent for the time being. Secretary Sean Duffy, at Trump’s request, issued a directive to Governor Hochul and MTA to end congestion pricing. NYS politely but firmly stood its ground. Trump will likely seek retribution possibly by trying to cut funding to NYS. This too can and will be challenged. It’s too bad GOP legislators in Congress are too cowardly and feckless to stand their ground like the Empire State.
Margaret Johnston, Middle Island
Welcome to a White House of extreme contradictions. Instead of supporting our allies, the White House is now negotiating with an alleged war criminal. Instead of upholding democratic beliefs and leadership, the White House has a dictator making pronouncements. Instead of supporting our long-established institutions and the people that actually do the hard work for this great country, the White House is embracing a dysfunctional government. Instead of upholding the constitution (and not to mention regulations) the White House is at the mercy of a billionaire. The list could go but clearly this is not making America Great Again! The fact of the matter is that America is great what is missing is great leadership.
Monica Weiss, Jamaica, Queens
It is time for everyone to recognize and call out the corruption and gaslighting that has led us to this moment. America is on the brink of fascism and truth has never been more precious. As our president touts the hypocrisy of DEI and has convinced many Americans that this is the root of all that ails us, including plane crashes and creating transgender youth, he fires the very qualified Chairman of the Joint Chiefs because of the color of his skin and a top female military officer because she is a woman. He then replaces Air Force General Brown with Dan Caine who has not had the requisite key military assignments for the job. Trump has created a Cabinet of the most unqualified people who have agreed to help him enact Project 2025, a plan that he supported and lied about during his campaign. He continues to lie about absolutely everything, calling the Ukrainian President a dictator while forming alliances with actual dictators. Wake up America before it's too late.
Kenneth Swaner, East Patchogue
The current president has been talking about a DOGE initiative for some time now. DOGE has no power other than to look into spending that has already occurred so that our representatives can make decisions whether or not it was a good use of taxpayer money and should we continue to spend on those grants. I do the same thing with my personal budget and spending. Now, if folks do not like the initiative, there’s nothing I can say that will help them. If they think the same thing can be accomplished using a plan they develop, then I say bring it on. Present their plan to cut out wasteful spending and propose how we can pay down the trillions in debt that we already have.
Wayne Mortak, West Babylon
The United States and Russia having peace talks without Ukraine not being there being there is like Hamas and Hezbollah having peace talks without Israel being there.
Eileen Bruning, Huntington
The accounts of the severe cuts to federal civil service employees are devastating to read. I am retired now, but worked as a civil service employee for 20 years, first as a caseworker serving very poor, disabled people at Goldwater Hospital on Roosevelt Island for 2 years and 18 years at the Suffolk County Office for the Aging in various case management roles serving seniors countywide. In order to obtain these jobs, I had to take tests and compete with hundreds of other people and pass probation after being hired. At SCOFA the caseworkers, who are civil service employees, visit seniors in their homes to assist them applying for many programs and services. These are not 9-5 jobs. Caseworkers work very hard. How can our president allow Elon Musk to fire federal civil service employees without cause? I am very fearful of the direction our country is going. I urge people to contact their congressional representatives and speak to them about standing up for federal employees.
Jerry Reminick, Huntington
This wonderful country and democracy are doomed as long as if Congress does not show any backbone. History is repeating itself.