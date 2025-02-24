Trump's first 100 days: What Long Islanders think

The first 100 days of a president's term often foreshadow their eventual successes and failures. In the second month of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, he is delivering on his promise to cut the federal government and its workforce. Some supporters are cheering but others say the slash-and-burn strategy is indiscriminate, jeopardizing important programs and risking the confidentiality of American taxpayers and those receiving benefits.

