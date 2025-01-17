Trump's inauguration: What Long Islanders want to hear
On Monday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will become the nation’s 47th president. Long Islanders shared with us what they would like to hear him say in his second inaugural address.
Jim Kiernan, Holbrook
My fellow Americans, the time for uniting the country is now. America has always been a nation of different ideas on how to make America stronger and better for all Americans. Unfortunately, these differences have evolved into divisions of hostility and resentment. Let’s heed the words of Abraham Lincoln at his 1865 inaugural address: "With malice towards none, with charity for all.’ And let’s work together to heal the wounds of this division. I promise to be a president for all Americans regardless of political affiliations or past transgressions.
Diane Coddington
I, Donald J. Trump, apologize for all the lies I’ve told and promise to tell the truth from now on. I will also show the dignity and class that most Americans expect from their president. I will uphold all aspects of our Constitution and I will, as other presidents have, put all of my businesses into a trust and not do anything that would be a conflict of interest. I will wake up and realize that climate change is real, that women should have control of their own bodies, and that all people should be treated with respect. That’s how I’ll make sure America remains great.
Trump's inauguration: What do you want to hear?
View all threads about Long Island's future on TalkLIhere.
By clicking Submit, you acknowledge and agree to Newsday/nextLI Submission Guidelines, Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.