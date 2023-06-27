Improving rail infrastructure, bank fraud, worker discipline, wildlife, and the Titanic sub

Move goods by rail to help commuters

As Long Islanders, we are no strangers to traffic. The distressing trends about post-pandemic traffic patterns continue to highlight our region’s need to invest in rail infrastructure [“On LI, commutes aren’t like they used to be,” News, June 18].

No matter your destination, it is not uncommon to encounter heavy traffic congestion that results in wasteful time behind the wheel while contributing to poor air quality along major highway corridors.

Approximately 1% of the goods transported on and off Long Island are done so by rail. This is staggeringly low, especially when compared to neighboring regions.

We’re wasting an opportunity to get trucks off the road. Investing in rail would improve traffic conditions and improve air quality significantly. The average railcar holds the same amount of materials as up to five tractor trailers and a single train can transport approximately 25 railcars.

Long Island’s leaders and its residents must embrace investments in rail infrastructure so we can all enjoy cleaner air, less-congested roads and an overall better environment and quality of life.

— Jimmy Winters, Smithtown

The writer is an owner of Brookhaven Rail, a short-line railroad operating on Long Island.

Don’t blame couple for whole fraud loss

I take issue with Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s point of view [“Lawsuit over $127G fraud loss,” News, June 24]. It seems Bethpage is blaming the victims. It is understandable that the couple has some responsibility to keep track of the funds in their account.

Did they receive a timely notification that money had been taken out? The article doesn’t say whether account statements were delivered to the couple by email or snail mail, which leaves questions unanswered.

Years ago, money was fraudulently withdrawn from my account with another banking institution. I received a phone call that day, and they asked if I made the withdrawal. I said no, and everything was verified and the money returned immediately, a

long with additional safeguards placed on my account.

I side with this couple and hope the credit union looks into preventing fraud better.

— Rhona Silverman, Huntington Station

‘Killing contests’ ban was long overdue

It was a good, long overdue and ecologically sound move for the State Legislature to finally ban wildlife “killing contests” [“Legislature bans wildlife ‘kill contests,’ ” News, June 22]. It is unfortunate that almost all legislation becomes part of the ongoing culture wars, but the solid environmental data that supports this bill could, and should, dispel any false claims.

This ban does not limit any Second Amendment or hunting rights. It does not limit the number and kind of weapon that hunters can buy, and they can still hunt. As for the oft-mentioned dodge that these “contests” help limit the population of certain species, such as coyotes, nature has been doing an effective job of that, without humanity’s help, for hundreds of millions of years.

The comment from Assemb. John Lemondes (R-Auburn) that “every single coyote” killed “disrupts their social order” appears to be false since some studies document that coyote populations respond to mass killings by increasing their reproduction.

This is the end of a biologically destructive and barbaric practice that feeds an atavistic human desire to kill nature, not protect it. Killing more is rarely a better choice.

— James Jones, Bayville

Workers deserve pay before cases heard

In his op-ed, Ken Girardin tosses off as obvious his conservative view that unions are irresponsible when he says that you can’t blame them for being irresponsible [“Leave public worker discipline law alone,” Opinion, June 22].

He fulminates that under the new law, if signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, administrators could no longer routinely suspend workers without pay before their cases are adjudicated, i.e., punish workers before any fault has been established. The horror!

He adds a few outlier horror stories so the reader will sympathize with the poor bosses’ plight. He throws “discipline” around so much that he clearly wishes the civil service was the Army — no unions.

— Arnold Wishnia, Setauket

A fitting memorial for 5 souls lost on sub

After more than 110 years, the Titanic, which sank in 1912, has claimed the lives of five intrepid souls [“All aboard Titanic sub dead,” News, June 23].

And yet my thoughts transport me back to the stirring words of President Theodore Roosevelt, who said:

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena . . . who strives valiantly; who . . . comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds . . . ”

It seems to me that this would be an appropriate memorial for the five lost in the submersible’s voyage to the Titanic.

— Jack Bilello, Massapequa Park