Red light cameras, medical chaperones, T20 World Cup cricket in Nassau

Drivers see red over stop light ‘cash grab’

The red light camera program was graphically pointed out to be a blatant in-your-face money grab “Suffolk pictures $8M loss,” News, June 13]. The amount of money accrued is astonishing. Where it goes, who knows? Several Long Island highways have potholes or gullies between lanes, and the Band-Aid fixes last only a season, if that.

To add insult to injury, Nassau County’s red light tickets are triple those in Suffolk. After tacking on inflated fees for administration, etc., it totals $150.

Long Islanders are being hit in their wallets every which way but sideways.

— Diana Blasic, Levittown

The article speaks volumes about what the program really is. There’s almost nothing about whether anyone thinks the cameras are good policy. Almost all the political commentary bemoans a loss of incoming money, with barely a hint of sadness that a supposedly important safety matter has been left unaddressed.

Not until the last sentence does the “cash grab” concept come up. On this issue, like on so many others, the politicians have abrogated their role to determine what’s right, in an effort effectively to raise money under the guise of some greater good. Maybe this time the effort will remain unsuccessful.

— Drew Oringer, Syosset

Has the use of red light cameras resulted in a reduction in car crashes, or is it principally a source of revenue for Suffolk County? Statistics show the major causes of traffic fatalities are not running red lights but distracted driving, speeding, alcohol and drug use, and reckless driving. Police should try ticketing more motorists guilty of these behaviors. Currently, a police officer must observe and then stop and ticket these drivers.

Why not add smart traffic cameras with artificial intelligence on roads with high accident rates to remotely ticket these motorists?

How many times have you observed cars that speed and wildly weave in and out of traffic on the Long Island Expressway? And then say to yourself, I wish a cop was here to give that guy a ticket. When the police are not present, maybe a smart camera could be that cop.

— Bill Domjan, Melville

Having taught at Stony Brook University for many years and living nearby, I have seen and read about many tragedies occurring from automobile accidents. As an octogenarian, I remember when there was a police presence on the roads.

Perhaps Suffolk County police should install cameras in their cars, both marked and unmarked, and travel the roads again along with the commuters and others who drive. I believe this will make drivers more cautious and obedient to the laws and speed limits.

— Dale Deutsch, Stony Brook

Patient advocates can be family or friends

There is another option besides medical chaperones that some may find more comfortable and useful — patient advocates [“Use of medical chaperones growing amid sex abuse cases,” News, June 3].

A patient advocate might be a spouse, parent, child or friend, or any non-stranger.

My spouse and I have been practicing a protocol of being present for each other at every medical (and dental) encounter since our first child was born more than 50 years ago.

Beside the benefit of familiarity, we can take notes, ask better questions and feel more comfortable. Two brains, four eyes.

Along the way, we have attended programs provided by an organization that promotes and teaches advocacy with medical professionals.

— Neil Simon, Old Bethpage

County not left with much after cricket

Every Nassau County taxpayer should be asking, “Why did County Executive Bruce Blakeman allow the T20 Cricket World Cup to use my parkland rent-free?” No wonder the economic benefit was smaller than predicted for one of the biggest sports events in the world [“Cricket’s impact on Nassau,” News, June 16].

Did Nassau get any percentage of ticket sales? Or just reimbursement for staffing costs? We won’t even get the benefit of a permanent cricket stadium, which, considering the demand, the number of tickets sold and the prices fetched, could have been a long-term benefit to county residents, cricket fans old and new, and to the sport. What was Blakeman thinking?

— Daryl Altman, Lynbrook

Nassau County was able to build a 34,000-seat international cricket stadium in less than five months, and we are still waiting for a new family court to be completed after 15 years.

Maybe the county should have hired Populous, designer of the temporary cricket stadium, as a consultant.

— Peter A. Piciulo, Carle Place

The writer is president of the Court Officers Benevolent Association of Nassau County.