Regents tests, school libraries, George Santos

Schools must decide on how to evaluate

If the Regents standardized tests are to be eliminated and assessments of students’ academic abilities are to be left in the hands of schools, then school districts should at least meet to discuss how they will evaluate the students and come up with a collective decision [“Evolving role of Regents exams,” News, Nov. 19].

Judging students’ academic achievements will be too subjective and may be skewed if this isn’t put into place.

— Adrienne Horowitz, Old Bethpage

Perhaps it is time to correct the error made when history and social studies were excluded nationally from minimum standards testing. Readin’, ’ritin’ and ’rithmetic are insufficient to develop the civic knowledge and skills necessary for a democratic polity. Much of our intertribal conflict is rooted in ignorance, susceptible to advertising and falsehood.

Excluding subjects has, I think, contributed to the current state of massive ignorance about the role, purpose and operations of government.

— Brian Kelly, Rockville Centre

Young students need certified librarians

While I appreciate Kristina A. Holzweiss’ article on the importance of school libraries and a crucial part of public education being highlighted, school libraries are still hugely underfunded and undervalued [“School libraries are modern wonders,” Opinion, Nov. 21].

New York State requires a certified librarian in only grades 7-12. So, many K-6 students, whose libraries are not staffed with a full-time librarian, are not starting to develop the skills necessary to be thoughtful users and seekers of valid information until they are older.

And while librarians have survived by incorporating technology into their programs, those “endless rows of books” still contain some very important information and stories.

— Andrew Cumming, Kings Park

Seeking a miracle this Thanksgiving

The House Ethics Committee, headed by a Republican, unanimously found Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) to have lied, cheated and stolen his way into Congress [“Santos will not run after Ethics findings,” News, Nov. 17].

Wouldn’t it be a Thanksgiving miracle if he could finally do one ethical thing and resign?

— Mark Bernstein, Roslyn Heights