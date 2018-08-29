Letter: Babylon supervisor extends an apology

In response to a letter from a resident who has had trouble getting help to use our parks [“Nonagenarian who doesn’t drive can’t get a response,” Just Sayin’, Aug. 25], I ask him to please accept my apology for not receiving a response to his visit to a parks office, and his email and calls to my office. Unfortunately, I was not made aware of his concern.

I make all of my contact information available so residents do not experience what he did. At our town website — townofbabylon.com — click on my name to find my email address and cellphone number.

If the resident does not receive a response to a future inquiry, he should not hesitate to use my personal contact info.

Rich Schaffer, Babylon

Editor’s note: The writer is Babylon Town supervisor.

Little Leaguers show the true spirit of sport

I love watching the Little League World Series [“The boys of summer,” exploreLI, Aug. 25]. In a world filled with big professional contracts and not standing for the national anthem, these youngsters show us the purity of sports.

In a tight 1-0 game, a player from Spain blasted a home run to tie the game with Canada. As the batter rounded the bases, the Canadian pitcher tipped his cap to the Spanish player! What a display of sportsmanship and camaraderie. He didn’t throw his glove and have a fit, but showed respect. We could all learn a lot from these kids.

Robert Colligan, Babylon