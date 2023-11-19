Sands' Nassau contract, teaching Mideast history, home schooling

Sands must lose casino gamble

It’s true that offering payments for community benefits to overcome local objections to big projects can be a good thing, but only when those projects serve the greater good [“To advance big LI projects, money talks,” Opinion, Nov. 8].

Such is not the case with the mega-casino proposed for the Nassau Hub. Only Las Vegas Sands will reap the benefits of this big project, as the business model is one that extracts wealth from the community.

The ultimate and long-term real costs will be left for Nassau County residents to bear, and those expenses will far surpass any financing or share of the winnings being promised by Sands. The company has been way out in front spending considerable cash to cultivate the perception of “community support.”

In this case, the big money is being used to override and negate the will of the people for private gain. Residents will need to speak up to be heard over the sound of big-casino money talking.

— George Krug, Garden City

A state Supreme Court justice has voided the lease by Las Vegas Sands for the Nassau Coliseum property because the public was not properly informed through the state’s Open Meetings Law [“Court voids Sands lease,” News, Nov. 10].

This is another unfortunate example of Nassau County leadership either not fully understanding the legal requirements for this transaction or intentionally trying to circumvent the full disclosure and input of Nassau County’s concerned residents.

Either one is no excuse for these actions by Nassau County. Thankfully, Hofstra University has ensured that the rights of Nassau County residents are protected.

— Bruce Lindahl, Merrick

Hofstra University took on the billion-dollar Las Vegas Sands plus Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s political team.

Sands tried to ram through a mega-casino while ignoring the law. They focused on only what was good for Sands. Keep Sands in Las Vegas and Macau, China.

— Richard J. Williams, Garden City

Being a lifelong Republican for close to 60 years, I made the difficult decision to cross party lines and vote for Democrats in the recent election. I voted for Democrats across the board because I was so angry.

The Republican-controlled Hempstead Town officials, as well as state officials, surreptitiously made the Las Vegas Sands deal for the Nassau Hub. We didn’t know anything about it until after they made their deal. Sounds fishy to me.

Before the election, I was inundated with expensive flyers telling us how much they are concerned about our quality of life. Well, most people know that most Nassau residents don’t want to live in Las Vegas or Atlantic City or anything like it. We don’t envy their quality of life.

We like our suburbs. We don’t want both the legal and illegal trappings that this project could bring us. When the Republicans were asked about their casino plans, they’d say that now is not the time to discuss it. Of course: It was election time.

We must continue to fight this decision over the last large piece of valuable Nassau real estate. Something that has been protected for decades shouldn’t be squandered.

— George Reichenbach, Garden City

Teach children history with facts on Mideast

More than 800,000 Jews fled Arab lands in the 20 years after the Arab-Israeli war of 1948 [“Envoy: Tentative deal to free dozens of hostages,” News, Nov. 16]. My mother, from Iraq, and her family escaped, leaving their beautiful home and my grandfather’s pharmacy.

With false passports, they boarded a train to Egypt. They were discovered and sent back. My mother saw Hebrew signs as the train made a quick stop, and the family ran to safety — to the land that Jews had the biggest tie to for several millennia.

Children must resist hate. Gaza had a children’s television show with a Mickey Mouse-like character called “Farfour.” In one episode, Farfour was gone. They told the children that Jews killed him.

The Hamas military summer camp in Gaza has trained tots through teens to become terrorists. Instead, they should see TV shows, movies and media depicting Jews, Christians and Muslims as friends. They must learn to coexist. Until this is done, I do not see lasting peace.

In the United States, I believe elementary schools need to teach important Israeli history. Textbooks should be checked for validity. Colleges need to reinforce accurate history and stand with the only Middle East democracy. Professors who incite students by discrediting Jews and Israel should be fired.

— Joyce Goldsmith, North Bellmore

I am reminded of the story of the young man who killed his parents and then made a plea for the court’s leniency because he was an orphan.

Hamas stormed into Israel killing over 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostage. Now, to plead for a cease-fire and humanitarian aid is ridiculous [“Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire,” News, Nov. 12].

What did Hamas think was going to happen? Why should Israel have a cease-fire as long as Hamas is holding hostages? Palestinians have allowed terrorist organizations to flourish there for years.

— Michael Weinick, Merrick

Home-schooling kids has its advantages

While home schooling may be necessary for some, the negatives of social and academic isolation belie its “advantages” “Home-schooling got pandemic boost,” News, Nov. 12]. While the required academics are mandated to be taught, I suspect more than a few topics are simply ignored or given cursory treatment depending on the views of the parent.

Further, parental command of the subject matter may be limited at best. Facts are facts, but their interpretation and application are critical to raising a “thinking” individual. Certainly, cogent discussion may be nonexistent as is seeing the world from another perspective.

There is no socialization, no experience in “getting along with others,” no banter at the lunch table, no interactions with other “authority figure” adults. Simplistically, the student is not leaving the cozy confines of home for the outside world. These are necessary life requirements. Parochialism may rule.

— Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington