Nassau casino, Fire Island erosion, Ukraine aid, cybersecurity, Pink and banned books

Trade president’s casino views are off

How disappointing that the president of a construction group takes such a shortsighted, dismissive tone regarding the Nassau County casino [“Casino support eclipses legal tactics,” Opinion, Dec. 4] when most county voters do not want a casino, as reported in a recent poll [“Poll: LIers split on casino . . . ,” News, Nov. 21].

Matthew Aracich complains about Hofstra University’s delay tactics. He apparently has not read the well-researched Public Policy Paper released in May by Hofstra University’s National Center for Suburban Studies, “The Economic Unsuitability of a Casino at the Nassau County ‘Hub.’ ”

It is a sobering review of research done to support the growing resistance to the Las Vegas Sands casino that will bring increased pollution and crime, gambling addiction and deterioration in home values.

Our political leaders appear to be rushing this through as it may not stand up to the independent environmental impact review required in the licensing process.

This is why we are relieved that State Supreme Court Justice Sarika Kapoor put the brakes on the process [“Court voids Sands lease,” News, Nov. 10].

There are better alternatives.

— Steve Rolston, Baldwin

Matthew Aracich makes several outrageous claims in a transparent attempt to generate support for the proposed casino. The project is appropriately in legal jeopardy due to Nassau County’s failure to follow the law, and I applaud Hofstra University for taking a stand.

Although Justice Sarika Kapoor voided the lease based on facts presented, Aracich calls Hofstra’s actions nothing more than “legal gimmicks” and a “legal stunt” while showing no respect for the judge’s ruling.

Given Aracich’s role in the building and construction trades, his characterization of Hofstra’s actions as “self-serving maneuvers” is nothing short of hypocritical.

The casino proposal raises many questions, and the impact of a project of this size needs to be studied, scrutinized and properly shared with residents before a decision is made.

— Joe DiPrisco, Garden City

Paved road is best idea for Fire Island

In a guest essay about the Army Corps of Engineers doing “its job,” the writers state that in September, storms reduced emergency access lanes along many beaches to “little more than three feet,” hardly wide enough for first responders to safely answer emergency calls [“Army Corps risks Fire Island disaster,” Opinion, Nov. 28].

They go on to cite a fire in 2011, “when just a handful of volunteer firefighters were on the island to respond” and that additional help was “a 20-minute ferry ride” away.

Storms and beach erosion have become a yearly event. To rely on replenishing sand, which will be washed away, for emergency response is an exercise in futility and dangerous.

If the concern of the writers is truly with the safety and well-being of residents, first responders and the protection of property, common sense dictates that a paved road along the interior, or bay side of the island, is the only sensible way to ensure the safety of all.

— Chris Monzert, Lynbrook

Give key positions to experienced pros

I agree 100% about people holding important positions in Long Island politics who have little or no experience in technical subjects about which they make decisions [“Hackers don’t care about our politics,” Letters, Dec. 5].

I have firsthand knowledge of such a person who had an important technical job but was incompetent in the field. The only thing this individual knew was how to kiss up to the people to get ahead politically. Putting individuals in place who know what they’re doing might help with the hacking problems facing Long Island.

— Eugene Reynolds, Ridge

Blame part of Ukraine debate on tax cuts

A reader brings up the federal deficit in relation to spending before balancing the budget [“Differing views on our aid to Ukraine,” Letters, Dec. 1].

I know he says it shouldn’t be political, but the main reason for the deficit is the 2017 tax cuts to the wealthiest people and corporations in the country. By the end of 2023, some $1.7 trillion will have been lost to the budget, the biggest reason for the large deficit.

Another political aspect of the deficit is one party’s insistence on cutting funding to the Internal Revenue Service. The big beneficiaries of this cut surely won’t be the poor or the middle class.

— Stephen O’Connell, Mineola

Pink brave to give fans banned books

A popular singer, Pink, is opposing banned books in Florida, and she is giving them to her fans [“Pink giving away banned books to Fla. fans,” flash!, Nov. 15].

She should be admired for her courage. Books should never be banned. Everyone has the right to read what they choose.

— Carolyn A. Stalters, Albertson