Smell of weed, taxing the rich, gun violence, end-of-life meds, and Titanic sub search costs

Enjoyment of fresh air is going to pot

The first paragraph of “Examining the mysteries of marijuana” refers to “the pungent smell of weed wafting through the air” “Examining the mysteries of marijuana,” News, June 12]. I’m one of those people who has a very strong reaction to heavy odors emitted by household cleaning products, overly perfumed people, and tobacco and marijuana smoke.

I get nauseous and dizzy, and migraines are triggered. To say these are unpleasant is a gross understatement.

Even if these reactions were not present, I would still hope to enjoy fresh air. Go to Central Park or the theater district and, even in the open space, the odor of weed is heavy. I dread having to endure that in Long Island’s parks and at our beaches.

Consideration for other humans seems to be at an all-time low. Still, I ask people to think about the disappointment caused by wanting to smell the beautiful flowers in the park or the scents carried by the ocean breezes, and the discomfort caused by the heavy, pungent odor of weed overpowering the air instead.

Enjoy weed? Please enjoy it at home and let the rest of us breathe.

— Roberta Comerchero, Commack

The result of the ’50s-style “Reefer Madness” attitude about restricting recreational marijuana sale zones on Long Island is leading to one result [“Zoned out,” LI Business, June 18]. Delivery services operating out of Brooklyn will make a fortune. Nassau and Suffolk counties won’t make a penny.

— Ann Kemler, Long Beach

Wealthy pay more than ‘their fair share’

At a recent rally, President Joe Biden again used the well-worn phrase that now is the time for the wealthy “to pay their fair share in taxes” [“Biden: Policies have lifted the middle class,” Nation, June 18].

The word “fair” means just and equitable and, because every taxpayer gets the same services from the federal government, it actually would be “fair” that each person pays the same dollar amount in taxes.

Service providers in the private sector do not ask their customers how much they earn and charge them accordingly.

I realize that lower-income earners could not pay their “fair share” of the cost of government services, so we have to have progressive tax rates based on each taxpayer’s earnings.

In essence, the higher earners are subsidizing the lower earners, so, rather than politicians constantly calling for the wealthy “to pay their fair share,” they should be thanking them for supporting the rest of the country.

— Neville Grusd, Great Neck

U.S. only country with such gun violence

A recent letter from a retired police officer stated that in his experience most gun-related crimes were committed by those utilizing stolen guns “Coddling criminals increases shootings,” Opinion, June 13].

I wonder if this might be because, until undermined by the Supreme Court, New York State had some of the most restrictive gun ownership laws in the country.

In other states, we read about “law-abiding” persons shooting neighbors or killing people who were asking for directions, or one who had their 6-year-old go to school with a handgun.

Other countries also have violent video games, mental illness, politics, etc., but the United States alone allows guns and military-grade rifles to be sold as a right, regardless of the consequences.

It’s no coincidence that we are also the only developed country with constant mass murders and gun violence.

— Cynthia Lovecchio, Remsenburg

Legislature dropped ball for the dying

For nearly a decade, New Yorkers have been asking for something simple and fundamental. With the Medical Aid in Dying Act, this State Legislature could have been the one to stop the agony [“No way to run a legislature,” Editorial, June 11].

There is tremendous support for this act across all demographics. It would permit terminally ill adults age 21 or older with less than six months to live access to medication that would allow them to die on their own terms, in peace, at home, with those they love around them.

Our legislators failed to vote for a bill working well in 11 U.S. states and jurisdictions. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie dropped the ball.

Our legislators should be representing their communities, not a small and loud minority.

— Karin Johnson, Rockville Centre

The writer is a volunteer with Compassion & Choices, a nonprofit that supports assisted suicide initiatives on a national level.

Reimburse searchers for Atlantic efforts

While we hoped and prayed that the billionaires on the undersea vessel were rescued by the Navy, Coast Guard or others searching for them, I hope that their estates will reimburse them [“Race against time in search for lost sub,” News, June 22]. It is only fair.

— Sally Hogeman, Coram