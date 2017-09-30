Some call hurricanes ‘acts of God’

Nature plays powerful cards to remind us humanity cannot rule the climate. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have left catastrophic damage [“Puerto Rico waiting,” News, Sept. 28]. Yet, no hurricane can destroy humanity’s will to survive, to aid the victims, and to resiliently rebuild and rise again.

What role do global warming and climate change play in this destruction? Is this a sign of the apocalypse? Only God knows why the water and wind collide. When our species denies the existence of God’s hand in nature, chaos and crisis result. Alas, we may have the weather we deserve.

Susan Marie Davniero, Lindenhurst