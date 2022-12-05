DA's secret findings shouldn't be disclosed, vintage ad section

DA's secret findings shouldn't be disclosed

Suffolk County agreed to pay $1.5 million to former county police Det. John Oliva, who was fraudulently induced by former county District Attorney Thomas Spota’s team to plead guilty to bogus charges from Spota because he was a political enemy ["Ex-cop to get $1.5M for wrongful conviction," News, Nov. 18].

Does anyone believe that the material collected against Oliva via Spota’s improper spying operation -- including all of Oliva’s whereabouts and conversations -- should now be made public?

Spota also had spied on former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy, similarly considered an ”enemy” but considered an ally of County Executive Steve Bellone at the time. It’s understandable why Levy would object to Spota’s spying material being disclosed in that case ["Tierney: Keep Levy deal secret," News, Oct. 14].

Prosecutors shouldn’t be able to improperly spy on their enemies or allies, then later threaten disclosure of the information. Ill-gotten spying material should not be disclosed. Sounds like blackmail to me, all on the taxpayers' dime.

Darren Finn, Ronkonkoma

Vintage ad section revived great memories

At 65, I was transported back in time by the "LI Look-Back" classic section of Newsday's vintage holiday ads distributed on Thanksgiving. It brought back great memories by seeing names of stores such as Bohack and Korvettes and an ad for Santa visiting TSS Department Stores. The prices, of course, are noteworthy by comparison to today's. A new Buick for $2,288.88. Or my favorite, a new Surdi Home in West Babylon for $9,950! Most of all, an ad that prompted the memory of my parents taking me in the early '60s from Queens to visit the bustling shopping area of downtown Bay Shore. A heartfelt thank you to all for a job well done in compiling this wonderful array of ads.

David Weiss, Oakdale