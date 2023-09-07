Restoring SALT deduction; collaborating with schoolteachers 

Full SALT deduction should be restored

Ever since the $10,000 SALT — state and local tax — deduction limit was imposed, I haven’t voted for a Republican [“SALT cap tests power,” News, Aug. 27]. The GOP protects the top earners while hurting the middle class. Why? The middle class is the backbone of this country.

The Republicans seem to be mainly interested in getting rich off the middle class. Let’s give kudos to our Long Island congressmen, who seem to care. Is it because they also are affected?

Without the full SALT deduction, living on Long Island is more difficult on a fixed income.

While they are considering the SALT issue, reducing all seniors’ state and local taxes should be considered. Enhanced STAR property tax limits aren’t helpful due to the cost of living here.

An income of $80,000 isn’t living large. It’s barely adequate for two seniors to live comfortably. Mass transit is practically useless. For most families, two cars are almost mandatory.

— Michelle Urso, West Babylon

School officials must team with teachers

As another school year begins, continued vital growth and development of the major aspects of our public school system should be included among top priorities — often brainstormed, discussed and debated by just about everyone within the educational orbit as the year moves along [“Pandemic issues on minds during return to class,” News, Sept. 5].

As a retired teacher, I know that the most valuable insights and hands-on commentary, as always, are from the teachers themselves on the front lines.

A most productive and welcomed practice, beyond discussion, would be for administrators to periodically invite teachers to outline their specific varied goals, which administrators should support and assist in reaching fruition.

The sky’s the limit when close collaboration is at play.

— Fred Barnett, Lake Grove