Suffolk human rights, cellphone addiction, passport delays, citizenship test, home run derby, and ATVs

Human rights team blocked by GOP

Long Islanders are facing a rise in hate crimes of almost 40%, many of them antisemitic [“Money to fight hate crimes,” News, July 12]. It is important to note that the Republicans in the Suffolk County Legislature are blocking the reappointment of five members of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission, which is charged with the task of investigating human rights violations, including discrimination.

They are blocking a diverse group of distinguished community leaders, including Brooke Ellison, a Stony Brook University professor and the first quadriplegic graduate of Harvard University.

Also blocked are Luis Valenzuela, a labor and nonprofit leader who is executive director of the Long Island Immigrant Alliance, and Lynda Perdomo-Ayala, the Human Rights Commission chair, who has served on the commission for over two decades. Despite the rise in antisemitic hate crimes, the Republican legislators are also refusing to reappoint Rabbi Lina Zerbarini to the commission.

For all their rhetoric about public safety, the Suffolk Republicans are actively hampering the work of a commission charged with investigating acts of bias, leaving all of us less safe. It is shameful that they are putting politics above the safety and well-being of Suffolk County residents.

— Shoshana Hershkowitz, South Setauket

Cellphones have become addictive

Put cellphones on vibrate and deposit them into a basket away from the students’ desks [“No cellphones in classrooms,” Editorial, June 22]. Students should not be using them in class or communicating with another person. They’re in school for a purpose and that’s to learn, to become educated.

It’s up to school officials to band together to make a rule that everyone adheres to — teachers and students alike. This generation needs to learn how to vocalize and socialize other than with a cellphone. It’s annoying to see people constantly on their cellphones. It truly is an addiction.

— Camille Morselli, Islip Terrace

Dobbs ruling leading to more passports?

The reasons cited for delays in getting a passport are a surge in travel after the pandemic, combined with a shortage of federal staff to process passport applications “Passport delays frustrate NYers’ plans to travel,” News, July 9].

Another possible reason for the increase in applications is being overlooked. I have read in social media posts that, after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, some women are concerned with a possible national ban on abortion.

These women claim they have applied for passports for themselves and their teenage daughters in preparation of a national ban so, if that time comes, they can still get an abortion in another country.

More applications may be out there for this reason than people realize. To attribute the increase solely to vacations seems a bit naive.

— Elaine Harrison, Eastport

How many of us could pass citizenship test?

The U.S. citizenship test is being updated and changed again [“New test for citizenship,” News, July 6]. It seems the effort to exclude people from this country is still in existence and is possibly growing. Most of them don’t speak English as their native language.

Those of us born here are, except for Native Americans, descended from immigrants. To those supporting the “upgrade” of this test: How many of you could easily pass the current or proposed test to become a citizen? How many of our parents or grandparents who became citizens could pass the current or proposed test?

Remember, if a person does not pass the test, that person cannot become a citizen and would need to reapply and retake the test. Think about that.

— Fern Summer, North Bellmore

Don’t crush ATVs — use them wisely

It’s wasteful to destroy confiscated vehicles [“Crackdown on ATVs has impact,” News, July 10]. Give all-terrain vehicles to park rangers or first responders who go off-road for rescues. They can be sold or given to camps or camping grounds where their use would be legal. Crushing them serves no purpose, improves nothing and wastes a valuable resource that can be better used.

— Samuel Mark, West Hempstead

Home Run Derby: Let them all hit off tees

I have a suggestion for the Home Run Derby [“Deck stacked vs. Alonso,” Sports, July 11].

Now, pitchers lob the ball from 45 feet, and the batters often hit home runs based on how well the ball is pitched. Give trophies to the pitchers who make it easy for the batters to hit the long balls.

Or, better yet, let all the contestants hit off a batting tee so they would all have the same challenge.

— Dorothy Lyons, Whitestone