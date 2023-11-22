Suffolk police contract, Democrats' losses on Long Island, JFK assassination, Nassau's 2nd Precinct building

This is what causes Suffolk police pay

A Newsday editorial failed to acknowledge the real cause of current Suffolk County police salaries and ignored significant cost-saving concessions negotiated by my administration [“New players on PBA contract,” Opinion, Nov. 19].

Historically, officials kicked decisions about police salaries and benefits to the state’s mandatory arbitration system. Before I took office, an arbitration award increased wages by 3.5% each year. Before that, wage increases exceeded 4% every year. My administration refused to hide behind an arbitrator and instead chose to be accountable, negotiating agreements that were better for taxpayers than would have been achieved in arbitration.

In 2012, we negotiated an unprecedented two zero increases, froze salaries for new police officers and more than doubled the time it takes an officer to reach top salary. For the first time, all new employees were required to contribute 15% into health care.

In 2019, we again negotiated agreements that averaged less than 2% per year as compared to the 4% being achieved in arbitration.

Thus, overall salary costs for Suffolk Police Benevolent Association members have decreased since 2018, helping the county achieve its strongest financial condition.

Lastly, the editorial ignored the fact that the mandatory arbitration system prohibits the county from unilaterally requiring officers to wear cameras. It also overlooked the significant concessions achieved in a resulting compensation agreement that were vital components of the county’s police reform plan. This included the use of civilians at the front desk of police precincts, civilian review through the Human Rights Commission and having mental health professionals respond to 911 calls when appropriate.

— Steve Bellone, Hauppauge

The writer is Suffolk County executive.

Having assisted six Suffolk County executives in providing factual data to the binding arbitration board regarding Suffolk’s ability to pay, I suggest comments be directed to our state representatives and not to newly elected County Executive Ed Romaine.

Regardless of political party, county elected officials have had little impact on the final police contracts. The Taylor Law, enacted in the late 1960s, gave the final decision to a so-called neutral arbitrator. It was the result of public-sector strikes in New York City.

Police budgets are mostly personnel expenses and are totally funded through local taxes. It is absurd that financial accountability is not the responsibility of local elected officials but instead is transferred to an arbitrator, someone who makes the final decision on police payrolls.

Binding arbitration is the root cause of high police costs, not the PBA officials who have been elected by their members.

Bring accountability back to the local level by eliminating the binding arbitration process, and then Romaine can do the job for which he was elected.

— Edward Boughal, Sayville

The writer retired as Suffolk County budget director.

A naval officer at sea when news of JFK hit

On Nov. 22, 1963, I was a junior U.S. naval officer at sea in the Mediterranean [“60 years on, memories of JFK’s life, death,” News, Nov. 19]. Most of us had just turned in for the night. Because of the time-zone difference and official delay, we were stunned to be awakened minutes later by our captain’s voice on the loudspeaker. He said that shots were fired in Dallas and “unofficial reports say the president is dead!”

Our only resource was a teletype that ran nonstop about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Yards of printouts were taped to the bulkhead so we could go down the corridor and read the news. A long night of shock and frustration befell us as we could not grieve with our loved ones back home.

When Lee Harvey Oswald was killed two days later, the question seemed to be, “What is happening to America?” We saw none of the nonstop TV coverage of the state funeral back home, but our chaplain conducted a memorial service.

When we finally pulled into a French port, people there approached sailors on liberty, expressing sorrow, and many shopkeepers had a black-bordered photo in their windows.

Sadly, our question then is again being asked now, but for different ominous reasons.

— John Paul Chinkel, Great Neck

Precinct finish date is just wishful thinking

Nassau County announces a new Second Precinct breaking ground at a cost to taxpayers of $21 million, and it expects to take 16 months to complete “New Nassau police precinct,” Long Island, Nov. 14]. Good luck with that!

The county has been building a new Family Court for over a decade in Mineola and in 2019 had a completion date of 2021. Well, that has come and gone, and with each passing year, the completion date falls back two years.

Maybe one county building should be finished before another one is announced. We deserve better in Nassau County.

— Peter A. Piciulo, Carle Place

The writer is president of the Court Officers Benevolent Association of Nassau County.