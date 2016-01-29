Just Sayin’: Christian-Muslim outreach works

Members of the Parkway Community Church were pleasantly surprised on a recent Sunday when 15 Muslims from the Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury arrived for a morning Christian worship service.

The guests came by invitation in an ongoing effort by the leaders of both congregations to build bridges of understanding between their religions and ethnicities, especially at this time of increased tensions worldwide.

The Islamic Center folks brought packages of food and blankets for the church’s ministries to local needy people. New friendships were formed, and this is just the beginning.

The Rev. Harold Lay

Hicksville

Editor’s note: The writer is the pastor of the Parkway Community Church in Hicksville.