Here’s why teens can’t find therapists

It is no wonder that many therapists opt out of insurance [“Teens lacking therapy access,” News, Dec. 27]. The broken health care system could be fixed if insurance companies would do the following:

Pay to providers a fair rate that includes annual increases like any other job. Some insurance companies have not raised their rates for close to 20 years. Some have reduced fees to providers while increasing co-pays to patients.

Pay claims on time and don’t “leave off” billed dates of service “by mistake.” Do not ask therapists to take a 20% lower fee in exchange for “expedited” payment.

Do not limit the number of qualified providers so patients can’t find providers taking new patients.

Do not harass therapists with requirements for extraneous reports meant to intimidate or frustrate us into ending treatment.

In close to 30 years of dealing with insurance companies, I believe they are not eager for their customers to get mental health treatment. It’s all about profit: Insurance companies are beholden to shareholders, not to their providers or their customers.

— Alison Pratt, Floral Park

The writer is a psychologist in private practice.

It’s good an article focused on the crisis in access to mental health services among our youth as rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thinking rise to all-time highs.

While the pandemic has exacerbated the struggles of children and teens, the difficulty in finding timely and affordable quality mental health care isn’t new. In 2017, North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center conducted extensive research, spotlighted in our Project Access report, shining a light on the longstanding problem and advocating for strategies to effect change.

Throughout our 70-year history, we have been providing mental health services to the children and families of Nassau County within just days of receiving their call, and no one is ever turned away for inability to pay.

Kids in crisis can’t wait weeks or months for help.

— Kathy Rivera, Roslyn Heights

The writer is CEO of North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center.

Mental health days? Flaw is in the schools

School mental health days are only necessary because of the essential flaws in the traditional authoritarian school system, and these are not being addressed [“Mulling mental health days for schoolkids,” News, Jan. 2]. School systems need to build on the interest of the learner rather than forced “discipline” training.

People using learner-centered educational alternatives, such as public and private alternative schools and homeschooling, don’t need mental health days. These schools and programs feature student empowerment.

— Jerry Mintz, Roslyn Heights

The writer is director of the Alternative Education Resource Organization.

After I read the cover story, I had to ask myself, “Wouldn’t I have liked to be able to get away with such an excuse during my own school days?”

We are continuing to coddle our youngsters to the extent that not only are we smothering their development, but we are also not preparing them for the real world, such as the work world. “I can’t go to school — I have too much stress today” should never be an accepted excuse.

— Larry Lapka, Massapequa Park

Seriously, do we need to codify this?

Parents already have the authority to allow children to stay home under difficult circumstances. All that needs to be done is supply a note, explaining that “Little Jimmy was not feeling well, and I kept him home.” That is honest and perfectly legal.

Is this proposed legislation a “solution” looking for a problem?

— Jim Brennan, Rocky Point

Southern border has questions for 2023

Michael Dobie had a great line in his column “Reflecting on life as the calendar turns” [Opinion, Jan. 1]: “It’s not only good but necessary that we see the both sides now of things large and small.”

Well said, and it could not be more appropriate for what’s happening at our southern border.

In Newsday’s top news events and images of 2022 magazine [Jan. 1], which is 49 news pages, the crisis at the border is not mentioned.

Do the Americans living in those border towns, whose lives are being so affected, not count? Do the cities that are being over-stressed by the migrant influx have to fend for themselves? Where is the money to pay for an open-border policy? To say this is out of control is an understatement.

America needs to know this. We need a journalistic approach that provides the facts on both sides. Then, let the people decide. It would be a great way to start 2023.

— Kenneth P. Lebeck, Plainview