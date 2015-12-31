Letter: Too little transparency in Nassau

“Soft landing for a GOP pal” [Editorial, Dec. 21] describes how politics works in Nassau County. Kate Murray, a well-liked Republican, began her political career in 1998. I believe she was pushed into her ill-fated race for Nassau district attorney by the party, which was seeking to make room for the man, another party loyalist, who was to take her place as Hempstead Town supervisor.

The voters of Nassau were played cheap, as they say in sports, believing that a big smile and handshake could override a lack of credentials.

The old rule of politics is reward your loyal followers on the taxpayers’ dime. Murray, at 53, is too young to collect her pension and retire. Therefore, a position was found that would keep earning pension credit and would allow her to carry over her leave balances.

The public might question why a position that had been slated for demise would be resurrected to meet political goals. So much for transparency.

Alan Newman

Bellmore

