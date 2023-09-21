Trump 2024 and listening to Orthodox Jews

Trump shouldn’t be barred from ballot

Efforts to bar former President Donald Trump’s 2024 ballot access based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment are ill-conceived [“Trying to stop Trump,” News, Sept. 18].

Assuming that a president falls within the scope of Section 3, the amendment’s Section 5 provides that “The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.” Thus, state election officials have no such enforcement authority.

In fact, even if Trump had been removed after impeachment, the Constitution would have required a second vote to preclude him from again running for the presidency.

It doesn’t take a legal scholar to know what “piling on” means. Trump has been impeached twice and indicted four times. All the Democrats have to do now is figure out how to get him indicted for Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

It is revealing that even an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s potential involvement with his son’s actions has sparked outrage among leading Democrats.

Let’s trust the voters to decide who should hold the highest office in the land. It’s called democracy.

— Richard Epstein, West Babylon

Pay more attention to Orthodox Jews

The article “LI’s synagogues stabilizing” [News, Sept. 15] doesn’t include a significant detail. The Orthodox Jewish community in Nassau County is not only thriving but is growing tremendously.

Dozens of synagogues and thousands of Orthodox Jews are in the Five Towns, West Hempstead, Great Neck, Plainview, Oceanside and other areas. In West Hempstead alone, eight synagogues are flourishing. Orthodox Jews are a basic component of Judaism on Long Island. Newsday should pay more attention to them.

— Sheldon Ehrenreich, West Hempstead