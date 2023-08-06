Latest Trump indictment creates new stir

Listening to all the lawyers defending former President Donald Trump against his latest indictment, you would think that the First Amendment allows people to entice others into stealing an election [“Anticipated Trump defense dubious to some,” News, Aug. 3].

Setting up a group of fake electors, lying about dead people voting, and trying to get elected officials to change results cannot all be what the First Amendment represents. People died because of that Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol, and those in power were asked to ignore the will of the people.

After more than 60 lawsuits that refuted the claim of a rigged election, and after then-Attorney General Bill Barr proclaimed there was no fraud, Trump still refused to concede, even after many members of his own cabinet openly disagreed with him.

It was a brazen attempt at reversing the results of a presidential election, and the United States cannot let that go unpunished.

— Francois Geffrard, Central Islip

What is truly sad and scary is that approximately 35% to 38% of American voters still support former President Donald Trump and would vote for him no matter what.

It is not only Trump who spreads lies. Right-wing media take their lead from him and amplify those lies. That says more about our country than anything in this latest indictment.

— Ben Milano, Lindenhurst

The indictment of former President Donald Trump is nothing more than an attempt by the Democratic Party to derail his 2024 election chances. Trump used his First Amendment rights to question the results of the 2020 election.

President Joe Biden’s administration has no solid ground in trying to remove Trump as a credible threat in 2024.

— Charles Brown, Levittown

In 2016, former President Donald Trump lost a couple of Republican primaries and cried, “Rigged!” I sounded the alarm to friends and family, and the unprecedented question was asked of a candidate, “Will you accept the results of this election?” And we all received the unspeakable response, “We’ll see.”

Trump won the presidential election but still questioned the results of losing the popular vote by 3 million votes, saying it was wrong.

In 2020, he lost and spread the Big Lie, filed and lost all of his several dozen court cases, but was undeterred and continued to lie and incite his followers.

On Jan. 6, 2021, it culminated in a bloody insurrection.

Anyone who watched the Jan. 6 hearings should have no doubt that Trump knew he lost but persisted in spreading the Big Lie and pursued all courses of action to stay in power. Almost all witnesses were Republicans who had supported Trump. Those who continue to support Trump need to question their judgment.

— Rosanne Manfredi, Ridge

I agree with characterizing former President Donald Trump’s actions as heinous regarding the aftermath of the 2020 election [“Trump charged in the Big Lie,” Editorial, Aug. 2].

I believe he perpetuated and continues to promote a profoundly insidious notion that he was cheated out of reelection.

Yet is Trump violating his oath to the Constitution by acting like a fool? The Trump era has seen an avalanche of partisan legal abuses. We’ve seen everything, including talk of impeaching President Joe Biden for incompetence.

Let the legal processes play out, but let’s keep an eye out for the real threat to democracy — the corruption of our legal system for political vengeance.

If the current trend continues, we will have traveled so far from the original ideals of America that we may be unable to come back.

— Chris Dillon, Centerport

The editorial all but tried and convicted former President Donald Trump.

String certain alleged actions together against President Joe Biden, and would anyone think there’s nothing to see here?

What parent takes a 30-hour round trip to China with his son and doesn’t ask, “Who are you seeing, and what will you be doing?” Especially when the father is the U.S. vice president. Who has ever called his father several times during a business meeting or lunch with friends just to say hello? Who, when told he is on a speakerphone, doesn’t ask, “Who is on the other side?”

Forty years ago, journalists would see the Biden brand story as Pulitzer Prize potential. Sadly for our country, they appear to be more interested in taking a side than going inside.

— Tim Gallagher, Seaford

Former President Donald Trump took an oath when he was sworn in as president to defend the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, and to uphold the Constitution. Apparently, that oath meant nothing to him.

He has not taken responsibility for his actions on Jan. 6 or for any of the other troubles he has perpetrated on this country. He has blamed everyone but himself.

Trump is a shameless and flawed human who should never get anywhere near the Oval Office again. He is an embarrassment to this country, and we are the laughingstock of the world.

— Ann Leahy, Wantagh

Former President Donald Trump has MAGA Republicans accepting his rants that our elections are illegitimate, our justice system is corrupt, migrants fleeing for safety are drug dealers, etc. This is from a party that used to claim to support law and order and family values. So, I’m wondering exactly what MAGA folks believe in anymore and what they support.

— Ray Boivie, Kings Park

Mr. (Jack) Smith goes to Washington and fights for democracy, truth and the rule of law. Thank God for stouthearted men. They have been few and far between the past seven years.

— Ellen Fusaro, East Northport