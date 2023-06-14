Trump indictment, monitoring kids online, senior housing, and Belmont Stakes

LaLota misses the point on indictment

As a registered Republican, lawyer, former intelligence analyst and constituent of Rep. Nick LaLota, I am utterly dismayed by his statement, “To the contrary, the Biden Justice Department’s indictment of a Former President who is running against Biden, without . . . an indictment of their boss who stored classified material in his Delaware garage, reeks of political retaliation” [“NY pols react to fed charges against Trump,” News, June 10].

His lack of critical thinking and objectivity aside, he has misrepresented, to our detriment, facts and context.

President Joe Biden is under investigation, and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s case, which he also cited, is irrelevant and involved a different fact pattern.

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment is aggravated by claims of obstruction, lack of disclosure and the mishandling and storage of hard-copy data.

A special prosecutor not beholden to Biden is prosecuting that case. The political retaliation that LaLota cites is offered without proof.

Others have been similarly charged, and many who have been prosecuted and pleaded guilty or were convicted included Defense Department employees, defense contractors and employees or contractors with the FBI, the CIA and National Security Agency.

By his biased words and patent lack of understanding of the importance of national security, LaLota, in essence, makes himself unfit for office.

— Michael J. Butler, Greenport

I am appalled that the party that has boasted about law and order has, by and large, not only sided with former President Donald Trump, but one Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, even promised to pardon him should he be found guilty.

So the rule of law is already threatened before a trial is held and evidence presented. Anyone who seeks the country’s highest office should also promise to obey the rule of law.

Blaming the Democrats and President Joe Biden for his indictment as a political ploy shows a misunderstanding of the Justice Department.

The attorney general, although in the cabinet, is not the president’s personal attorney. He is the country’s attorney and runs investigations when federal laws have been broken. That allegedly is the case involving these documents.

Whether Trump will be found guilty is unknown.

— Sue Wallace, Bayside

Migrants? LI seniors need housing, too

It is disgusting that Suffolk County seems more concerned about addressing migrants coming here than finding affordable housing for seniors so we can continue to live here and not have to move to other, cheaper states [“Suffolk, Riverhead in NYC migrant lawsuit,” News, June 8].

Seniors like me can’t survive in shelters due to physical and possibly mental health issues, plus we need to live in certain areas due to transportation and other special needs.

Many of us don’t receive assistance from the Department of Social Services or housing vouchers. With our income, we can’t afford these high rents, which usually do not include utilities.

Where are all the help and promises from government leaders for those who need a one-bedroom residence when we are evicted? Where is the help for lifelong New Yorkers? We have some money and are not asking for handouts.

— Rochelle Davidson, Brentwood

Instead of book bans, monitor kids online

It seems that almost every day there is another story regarding book censorship, parental involvement, libraries and schools.

Finally, someone is championing a bigger issue: Time spent online and on websites can be more harmful to children than any chapter they might find in a book [“Social media’s risk to kids,” News, May 24].

— Richard M. Frauenglass, Huntington

Belmont deserved better this special day

Jena Antonucci becomes the first female horse trainer to win the Belmont Stakes, and we find that story 10 pages back in Sunday’s sports section “Arcangelo captures 155th Belmont,” Sports, June 11].

And the Mets get the main headline on the back page, with Belmont only a tiny one with a small photo. Newsday has 162 opportunities to put Mets games on the back page but only one day a year to celebrate the local Belmont Stakes, and this year it was a historical event. It was a perfect opportunity to highlight such a first.

— Tracey Nekulak, Carle Place